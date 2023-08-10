Listen to this Article 1 minute

Road Closure at Māʻalaea. PC: Donovan Fayd (8.10.23)

West Maui Road Update

Update: 4 p.m., Aug. 10, 2023

Access to Lahaina on both sides remains closed to allow for emergency traffic only.

The public is permitted to leave the west side via the Lahaina Bypass only.

Kahakuloa residents only will be allowed to leave the west side via Waiheʻe.

Residents of Kahakuloa, Honokōwai, Kāʻanapali residents, and essential Kāʻanapali resort staff only may access Kahakuloa via Waiheʻe (ID required).