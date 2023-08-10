Maui News
West Maui Road Update
Road information for Lahaina and West Maui
West Maui Road Update
Update: 4 p.m., Aug. 10, 2023
Access to Lahaina on both sides remains closed to allow for emergency traffic only.
The public is permitted to leave the west side via the Lahaina Bypass only.
Kahakuloa residents only will be allowed to leave the west side via Waiheʻe.
Residents of Kahakuloa, Honokōwai, Kāʻanapali residents, and essential Kāʻanapali resort staff only may access Kahakuloa via Waiheʻe (ID required).
