Maui News

Road information for Lahaina and West Maui

August 10, 2023, 11:15 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Road Closure at Māʻalaea. PC: Donovan Fayd (8.10.23)

West Maui Road Update
Update: 4 p.m., Aug. 10, 2023

Access to Lahaina on both sides remains closed to allow for emergency traffic only.

The public is permitted to leave the west side via the Lahaina Bypass only.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kahakuloa residents only will be allowed to leave the west side via Waiheʻe.

Residents of Kahakuloa, Honokōwai, Kāʻanapali residents, and essential Kāʻanapali resort staff only may access Kahakuloa via Waiheʻe (ID required).

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Haleakala Highway Closure Due To Brush Fire Evacuation Of Kula 200 Off Auliʻi Dr 2Lahaina Front Street Photo Journey West Maui Wildfire Aftermath 3Kahului Airport Busy With Tourists Leaving One Said Lahaina Was Like War Of The Worlds 4Maui Wildfire Updates Death Toll Rises To 36 5Maui Road Closures Due To Severe Weather Fires 6Kihei Fire Photos Fire Suppression Efforts Continue