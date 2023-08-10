Rock, pop, island style entertainer John Cruz who is touring on the U.S. continent sings for one night in Kihei at the ProArts Playhouse, actor-singer Eric Gilliom performs his popular autobiographical comedy White Hawaiian, and look enough into Don Barnhart’s eyes and you may be on stage at his Hypnomania comedy show — this and more this week on Maui.

Check out the top 20 list below. And for a comprehensive list of upcoming events — concerts, shows, entertainment and community events, and outdoor farmers markets — for this week and beyond click here.

John Cruz

No. 1 – John Cruz “Island Style” Series at ProArts Playhouse (Aug. 16, Kihei)

Award-winning entertainer John Cruz performs at the ProArts Playhouse Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Cruz, known for his popular song Island Style, is a multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner, and a contributor to the Grammy award-winning album Slack Key Guitar, Vol. 2. More than 1 million listeners stream Cruz’s recordings each year. He participated in Playing For Change’s All Along the Watchtower video, with more than 12 million views. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com

Eric Gilliom

No. 2 – Comedian Eric Gilliom’s White Hawaiian returns to ProArts Playhouse (Aug. 12 & 13, Kīhei)

The dramatic comedy White Hawaiian starring award-winning entertainer Eric Gilliom returns to ProArts Playhouse on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Gilliom has received praise for his one-man play, which celebrates his Hawaiian family’s entertainment legacy and his experience acting and singing in Broadway. He’s also a member of Mick Fleetwood’s House Of Ru

No. 3 – Don Barnhart’s Hypnomania at da Playground Maui (Aug. 13, Māʻalaea)

Don Barnhart

The Aloha Ha Comedy Club Of Hawaiʻi presents Don Barnhart’s Hypnomania Comedy Hypnosis Show with special guest comedians Chino LaForge and Ronda Lee Kitts at da Playground Maui on Sunday at 8 p.m.

Barnhart has entertained visitors in Las Vegas and troops around the world as well as for Fortune 500 Companies, including Aflac. His book “Creating The Life You Desire” is available on Amazon and Borders. He turns audience volunteers into the star of the show with interactive, improvisational situations. It’s a musical fast-paced romp through volunteers’ subconscious creative genius.

For the show, people must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571. To watch a video of his comedy, click here.

No. 4 – Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku Jr. and his ʻOhana (Aug. 16, Lahaina)

Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku Jr. (middle) and the Slack Key Show ʻOhana. (Photo Courtesy: George Kahumoku Jr.)

Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku Jr. performs with the Slack Key Show ʻOhana at the Nāpili Kai Beach Resortʻs open air Aloha Pavilion on Wednesday from 6 to 8:15 p.m. Electricity was in the process of being restored, after an electrical outage due to devastating fires in Lahaina. Call Kahumoku to make sure the show is on (808) 280-9948.

Kahumoku showcases his young proteges Peter deAquino (ukulele & guitar), Max Angel (ukulele), Sterling Seaton (guitar) and JJ Jerome (ukulele). Great stories, sharing culture and beautiful hula dancing by the lovely Wainani Kealoha. The jam session is a high energy highlight with stage banter and ripping solos.

Kahumoku last year received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Hawai’i Academy of Recording Artists. For more information including tickets, which are $40 to $60, go to slackkeyshow.com.

No. 5 – Singer songwriter Jordan Soon at Ocean Vodka Organic Farm (Aug. 11, Kula)

File photo: Singer songwriter Jordan Soon (left) with Liz Morales and Shania Lee at The Point Cafe.

Singer songwriter Jordan Soon performs with The Boss Manu Project with Liz Morales and Shania Lee of the Ahumanu band. The concert will be at The Point Cafe at Ocean Vodka Organic Farm & Distillery on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. For information about Soon, go to jordansoonmusic.com. The free concert is presented by Maui Jazz & Blues Festival, HawaiiOnTV.com and Mokulele Airlines.

Others performers at The Point Cafe include:

Aug. 10: Pete Sebastian and Jeff Hornbeck singing island grooves, rock and classics.

Aug. 12: Master falsetto singer and ‘ukulele player CJ Boom Helekahi.

Aug. 13 & 14 : Singers-songwriters Namaka Pau’ole and Chayce Tancayo performs island-style music.

Aug. 15 Tempa & Naor performs blues and soul.

No. 6 – Marianne Anderson at Empanada Lady (Aug. 12, Wailuku)

Vocalist Marianne Anderson accompanied by the Phil Smith Trio will perform at The Empanada Lady, 2119 Vineyard St. on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Anderson has sung at the Monterey Jazz festival and performed in Rio de Janeiro, London and Paris. An award-winning, Grammy-nominated lyricist, she has collaborated with popular jazz professionals Billy Childs, Doug MacDonald and Milcho Leviev. Enjoy her unique singing to songs from the Great American Songbook. For more information, including reservations, call 808-868-4544.

No. 7 – Mark Johnstone & Friends play at Pāʻia Bay Coffee & Bar (Aug. 13, Pāʻia)

Mark Johnstone

Pianist-singer Mark Johnstone & Friends will perform at Sunday Jazz Brunch at the Pāʻia Bay Coffee & Bar Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Johnstone is a member of Mick Fleetwood’s Blues Band.

He has shared the stage with Willie Nelson, Carlos Santana, John Mayall, Michael MaConald and Alice Cooper. For more information, call the restaurant, located next to the old Charlie’s Restaurant, at 808-579-3111.

No. 8 – Falsetto winner Kason Gomes at The Shops of Wailea (Aug. 16, Wailea)

Kason Gomes

Falsetto winner Kason Gomes performs a free concert at The Shops At Wailea on Aug. 16 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Gomes was the 2017 winner of the Richard Hoopii Leo Ki’eki’e Falsetto Competition at the Ka’anapali Beach Hotel. He’ll be performing his songs and contemporary island music including oldies from Kalapana. One of his CDs produced as a member of Hoaka received a Nā HōKū Hanohano nomination for EP Of The Year and Group of the Year.

No. 9 – Bring It Home dance concert at ʻĪao Theater (Aug. 11-13, Wailuku)

Featured dancers in the Adaptation Dance Theater concert includes Yasmine Lindskog and Julia Cost, and Emily McKeon.

Adaptations Dance Theater company presents the 5th annual “Bring it Home” dance concert at the historic ʻĪao Theater on Friday and Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.

The company’s signature summer dance concert series brings back Maui-raised dance artists pursuing professional careers elsewhere to collaborate with resident dancers and share original contemporary works.

Company dancers Yasmine Lindskog and Julia Cost perform company choreographer Hallie Hunt’s “Ruin,” and guest dancer Emily McKeon performs in choreographer Ali McKeon’s Pineo’s “Playground.” For more information, go to AdaptationsDanceTheater.com. To reserve seats, go to MauiOnstage.com.

No. 11 Feral Opera returns to Maui

DJ Feral and Caroluna along with accompaniment from violinist Andrea Walls perform their Feral Opera at the Temple Of Peace Saturday from 6:30 to 10 p.m. It’s a combination of world beat music infused with improvisational opera sung by Caroluna whose website is caroluna.com. For more information, call 808-867-3571.

Rock blues singer Danyel Alana performs as a duo with Vince Esquire at Nalu’s Thursday.

No. 12 – Danyel Alana and Vince Esquire at Nalu’s (Aug. 10, Kihei)

Singer-guitarist Danyel Alana plays with ‘ukulele master Vince Esquire at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. The duo play a mixture of sounds, including rock, blues, soul, reggae, country and jazz, along with original music. Alana recently produced a CD available at danyelalana.com. Esquire whose website is vinceesquire.com is the main ‘ukulele instrumentalist in the ‘ukulele-powered touring band Kanekoa. For more information, go to nalussouthshoregrill.com

No. 13 – Staged reading of “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” (Aug. 12, Wailuku)

A family friendly staged reading of “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” will take place at the historic ʻĪao Theater on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, but reserved seating is required. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The reading, presented by Stephie Garrett with a cast of several actors, is an adaptation of the 2006 novel by Kate DiCamillo, a winner of the Boston Globe-Horn Book Award in fiction. The music is by Johnny Jay Lee.

It’s about an expensive toy rabbit made of china named Edward Tulane. He is loved by a little girl named Abilene, but vain and self-centered Edward doesn’t care. On an ocean voyage, Edward is accidentally thrown overboard and so begins his miraculous journey — meeting many different people in many different situations. Edward learns what it is to love, what it is to lose that love, and how to find the courage to love again. The staged reading is part of the One Night Only series that provides actors chances to perform and audiences a chance to see works that may not make it to full production. For more information, including reserved seating, go to MauiOnstage.com.

No. 14 – Big band Chop Suey performs at Coffee Attic (Aug. 11, Wailuku)

Chop Suey Jazz Orchestra

Chop Suey, a more than 20-piece band, performs Big Band jazz and much more at the Maui Coffee Attic on Friday at 6 p.m.

Admission is free. Bring your own beach chair. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com.

No. 15 – Upcountry Farmers Market (Aug. 12, Pukalani)

An Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs on Saturday from 7 to 11 a.m. Vendors sell locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoʻi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, exotic prepared foods such as Thai.

The market sometimes serves as a business incubator, such a Niu Life Kitchen, which now has a storefront at the Promenade in Wailuku. For more information, including any changes in schedule, go to upcountryfarmersmarket.com.

Andrew Molina. Photo courtesy: Jay Molina.

No. 16 – Ukulele master Andrew Molina Birthday Bash (Aug. 10, Wailea)

A birthday bash for ‘ukulele master Andrew Molina is taking place at Mulligans On The Blue Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. Come to celebrate a rare performance with one of Hawaii’s great ukulele players with the man that made him Jay Molina. For more information about the artist, go to andrewmolinaukulele.com To reserve seats, call 808-874-1131.

No. 17 – Leather and Lace Pride Party at da Playground Maui (Aug. 11, Māʻalaea)

Embrace your unique identity and join the LGBTQ+ community for a night of liberation and self-expression at the Leather and Lace Pride Party at da Playground Maui on Friday at 9 p.m.

Celebrate the vibrant diversity of the LGBTQ+ community while adorned in leather or lace. Music is by DJ Playwfire Ono and DJ Pash Sean. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571

No. 18 – Studio 54 Maui night of disco, soul & funk at da Playground Maui (Aug. 12, Māʻalaea)

Next Level Entertainment presents a Studio 54 Maui night of disco, soul and funk classics at da Playground Maui on Saturday at 9 p.m. Doors open at 8 p.m.

The dance music includes Motown classics with a dash of nostalgic 80s. Cash prizes will be going the best dressed guests. DJ Joe Cortez and funky drummer Jordan K support a set by DJ LX & J. Esco. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. General admission is $15. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

No. 19 – Maui Swap Meet features 200 vendors (Aug. 12, Kahului)

The Maui Swap Meet, with more than 200 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place on Aug. 12. from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

No. 20 – Maui Sugar Museum tour (Monday through Thursday, Puʻunene)

Tours of Maui’s Sugar Museum are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum, Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The last admission is at 1 p.m.

The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. Admission is free to residents and children 5 and under. For more information, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

