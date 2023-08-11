Maui News

A Cup of Cold Water seeks volunteers, donations for Mauiʻs wildfire-affected families

August 11, 2023, 10:57 AM HST
* Updated August 11, 10:58 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Donations are being accepted at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Wailuku, including, bottled water, usual canned goods and non-perishables, hygienic and first aid products, linens and towels, simple clothing items (T-shirts and shorts) and slippahs. (PC: A Cup of Cold Water)

A Cup of Cold Water is urgently seeking volunteers and donations to aid families impacted by Mauiʻs devastating wildfires. Countless families are suddenly in the unsheltered community on Maui because they lost their homes and belongings in the fires. 

How to help people in need:

Volunteer: Run leaders (drivers), run riders (distribution from van), supply room help (intake and packaging), and shoppers (to stock supply room) are needed.

A Cup of Cold Water President, Cathy Paxton-Haines, is coordinating the effort. Those interested in a volunteer role can call Cathy at 808-283-1952 or send an email to [email protected]

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Donate Financially: Individuals can give a tax deductible donation to A Cup of Cold Water. As a 100% volunteer organization, every dime donated will go to help the unsheltered community of Maui, particularly those recently displaced from their homes.

Mail a check to:
A Cup of Cold Water
2140 Main Street
Wailuku, HI 96793

Give online through the Bishop’s Pastoral Care Fund. Be sure to add a note that this is for A Cup of Cold Water.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Donate in kind items: Donations are being accepted at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Wailuku, including, bottled water, usual canned goods and non-perishables, hygienic and first aid products, linens and towels, simple clothing items (T-shirts and shorts) and slippahs. 

Donation through a local Episcopal Church, such at Trinity By-the-Sea or St. John’s, will ultimately make their way to the supply room.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Lahaina Front Street Photo Journey West Maui Wildfire Aftermath 2Kahului Airport Busy With Tourists Leaving One Said Lahaina Was Like War Of The Worlds 3Maui Wildfire Updates Death Toll Rises To 36 4Haleakala Highway Closure Due To Brush Fire Evacuation Of Kula 200 Off Auliʻi Dr 5Kihei Fire Photos Fire Suppression Efforts Continue 6Maui Fire Map Nasas Firms Offers Near Real Time Insights Into Maui Wildfires