Donations are being accepted at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Wailuku, including, bottled water, usual canned goods and non-perishables, hygienic and first aid products, linens and towels, simple clothing items (T-shirts and shorts) and slippahs. (PC: A Cup of Cold Water)

A Cup of Cold Water is urgently seeking volunteers and donations to aid families impacted by Mauiʻs devastating wildfires. Countless families are suddenly in the unsheltered community on Maui because they lost their homes and belongings in the fires.

How to help people in need:

Volunteer: Run leaders (drivers), run riders (distribution from van), supply room help (intake and packaging), and shoppers (to stock supply room) are needed.

A Cup of Cold Water President, Cathy Paxton-Haines, is coordinating the effort. Those interested in a volunteer role can call Cathy at 808-283-1952 or send an email to [email protected]

Donate Financially: Individuals can give a tax deductible donation to A Cup of Cold Water. As a 100% volunteer organization, every dime donated will go to help the unsheltered community of Maui, particularly those recently displaced from their homes.

Mail a check to:

A Cup of Cold Water

2140 Main Street

Wailuku, HI 96793

Give online through the Bishop’s Pastoral Care Fund. Be sure to add a note that this is for A Cup of Cold Water.

Donation through a local Episcopal Church, such at Trinity By-the-Sea or St. John’s, will ultimately make their way to the supply room.