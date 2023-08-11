United States Post Office, Wailuku, Hawaiʻi. (PC: Wendy Osher)

Effective immediately, mail service for customers of the Lahaina Main Post Office and Lahaina Downtown Post Office will be temporarily relocated to the Wailuku Post Office, as detailed below:

Customers normally served by the Lahaina Main and Lahaina Downtown Post Offices should temporarily pick up their mail at the dutch door in the lobby of the Wailuku Post Office located at 250 Imi Kala Street in Wailuku.

Hours for pick up are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Customers must present a photo ID for mail pick-up.

In order to ensure that expected packages are available for pickup, customers are advised to confirm via tracking that the item in question has arrived at the local post office.

In addition to delivering mail and packages, USPS personnel at the Wailuku Post Office will be available to assist affected Lahaina customers with the process of forwarding their mail and/or changing their mailing addresses.

USPS will make every effort to resume operations in Lahaina after west Maui roads become accessible.