Maui News

Pedestrian fatality shuts down Kūihelani Hwy

August 11, 2023, 1:07 PM HST
Posted: 12:47 p.m., Aug. 11, 2023

Kūihelani Highway is closed from Honoapiʻilani Highway to Waikō Road due to a fatal motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

Motorists are asked to avoid traveling to Lahaina while police investigate the traffic collision.

*Updates will be posted as they become available.

