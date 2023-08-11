Maui News
Pedestrian fatality shuts down Kūihelani Hwy
Posted: 12:47 p.m., Aug. 11, 2023
Kūihelani Highway is closed from Honoapiʻilani Highway to Waikō Road due to a fatal motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.
Motorists are asked to avoid traveling to Lahaina while police investigate the traffic collision.
*Updates will be posted as they become available.
