This image shows part of the closed area in West Maui under investigation. PC: Donovan Fayd.

Wildfire updates (for Saturday Aug. 12): HERE.

Update: 2:04 p.m., Aug. 12, 2023

Maui police say that in the wake of the wildfire disaster in Lahaina, the department “has been working tirelessly to coordinate a thorough and respectful body recovery operation within the affected area.”

“Our primary objective is to ensure the proper handling and identification of deceased individuals while maintaining the safety of the community and public safety personnel on the scene,” police said.

Access to West Maui is open for area residents who are being allowed to enter the area through Waiheʻe and leave through Māʻalaea.

Residents must show proof of residency through a driver’s license or state identification card with a West Maui address.

Travel in West Maui on Honoapiʻilani Highway through Māʻalaea is limited to emergency operations including transporting supplies and personnel. Access into West Maui through Māʻalaea requires official authorization from emergency operations officials.

Honoapiʻilani Highway is open for vehicles leaving West Maui through Māʻalaea.

The public is required to stay out of the area, where search-and-rescue operations are underway, as there are loved ones whose families have not been notified yet and possible hazards, including toxic particles from smoldering areas.

If your home or former home is in the affected area, you will not be allowed to do so until the affected area has been declared safe by Hazmat teams after the recovery has been completed.

“Once we have secured the affected area, we will open that area for travel. We are asking for the public’s assistance to please be patient and not rush to return,” police said.

“In the face of adversity, our community has always demonstrated resilience and unity. We understand that this is a trying time for everyone, and thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we work through this challenging period together,” according to police.

Police say anyone entering the disaster area, in violation of the second emergency proclamation that Mayor Bissen signed Aug. 8, 2023. The violation is considered a misdemeanor crime punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.