Lahaina Cannery Mall following the West Maui wildfire. PC: Donovan Fayd (8.10.23)

The Chamber of Commerce’s Foundation has established a Business Relief Fund to help local businesses who have been impacted by the wildfires.

“The extent of the loss is heartbreaking for every business, Hawaiʻi resident and everyone that loves our state. The physical property damage is clearly significant, but the economic impact will be staggering. Businesses have been destroyed and hundreds of employees are out of work. We are just beginning to understand the full impact these wildfires created for our businesses, but we know the road to recovery will be challenging. The Business Relief Fund provides dedicated financial aid and support to impacted businesses throughout the state, as we work to rebuild our communities,” stated Sherry Menor-McNamara, President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi.

The Business Relief Fund was established through the Hawaiʻi Chamber of Commerce Foundation, a 501(c)3 Organization and the Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi. All proceeds will benefit Hawaiʻi businesses seeking assistance to recover and rebuild from the wildfires. Donations can be made online or by check made payable to “Hawaiʻi Chamber of Commerce Foundation Relief Account” and mailed to 733 Bishop Street, Suite 1200, Honolulu, HI 96813.

The Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi Wildfire Resource Page was created to provide information about how to help the community, where to donate, and how to seek emergency relief. The page includes resources from local nonprofit organizations, emergency management information and business-focused relief resources.

Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi encourages all Hawaiʻi businesses to utilize free resources provided by the US Chamber of Commerce Foundation. Chamber membership is not required.

Register for the SABER web and mobile app . SpotOnResponse for SABERreduces the time it takes to report business closures and provides shared data from other businesses about crisis-impacted neighbors, supply chain concerns and opportunities to help the community. Users can post updates to give to local, state, and federal agencies 24×7. Register here.

. SpotOnResponse for SABERreduces the time it takes to report business closures and provides shared data from other businesses about crisis-impacted neighbors, supply chain concerns and opportunities to help the community. Users can post updates to give to local, state, and federal agencies 24×7. Register here. Contact the Disaster Help Desk. Businesses can call 888-MY-BIZ-HELP or contact the desk here to receive expert guidance and one-on-one assistance about how to protect your business. Support is available 24/7.

Businesses can call 888-MY-BIZ-HELP or contact the desk to receive expert guidance and one-on-one assistance about how to protect your business. Support is available 24/7. Build a Readiness for Resiliency program. Learn how to build an emergency action plan and become eligible for financial assistance. Register here.

About Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi. As Hawaiʻi’s “Voice of Business,” Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi is a non-profit organization with a mission to serve as a business advocate representing the interests of its coalition of more than 2,000 organizations. A recipient of the national ACCE Chamber of the Year Award in 2018, the Chamber’s 4Hawaiʻi efforts serve its 2,000+ member organizations and the business community under the pillars of Economy, Environment, Education and Entrepreneurship. The Chamber advocates on behalf of business; supports its members with training, business building and networking opportunities; and serves as a liaison between civilian and military communities, working to enhance the quality of life for the citizens of Hawaiʻi. Visit cochawaii.org.