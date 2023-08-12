Hawaiian Electric Industries has pledged to donate $100,000 to support relief efforts relating to the wildfires on Maui. (File photo)

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) has pledged to donate $100,000 to support relief efforts relating to the wildfires on Maui:

$50,000 will be contributed to Maui United Way

$50,000 will be contributed to Hawai‘i Community Foundation – Maui Strong Fund

“Our hearts are with Maui and those affected by the devastating wildfires,” said Scott Seu, Hawaiian Electric Industries president and CEO. “Our foundation is working with our nonprofit partners to provide resources where they are needed most. Mahalo to everyone in the community working together and contributing to this important cause.”

The Hawaiian Electric Industries Charitable Foundation has a longstanding partnership with Maui United Way and Hawai‘i Community Foundation. the company’s donation will go

toward these nonprofit organizations’ efforts to provide relief to individuals, families and community groups directly affected by the wildfires on Maui.