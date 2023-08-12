PC: Hawaiʻi DLNR

Wildfire updates (new link for Aug. 12): HERE.

Firefighters continue working to extinguish flare-ups and contain fires in Lahaina, Pūlehu/Kīhei and Upcountry Maui. As of today:

There are 80 deaths

3 active fires: Lahaina (85% contained); Pūlehu/Kīhei (80% contained); and Kula (50% contained)

Unsafe water advisory issued in affected wildfire areas of Lahaina and Upper Kula.

DOH advises caution for residents returning to West Maui area

Still no power in West Maui – approximately 12,400 customers remain offline; 70 without power in Upcountry

Mass visitor/resident evacuations out of West Maui continue

14,000 departed Maui on Wednesday; Another 14,900 departed on Thursday

Six shelters open

Disaster assistance: If you are impacted by the fires, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, call 800-621-FEMA (3362) or download the FEMA App for more information.

Below are updates, which are posted as they become available.

Maui Wildfires Overnight Update

Update: 2:05 a.m., Aug. 12, 2023

Firefighters continue working to extinguish flare-ups and contain fires in Lahaina, Pūlehu/Kīhei and Upcountry Maui.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The number of fatalities is now confirmed at 80.

New damage assessment maps from multiple wildfires in Maui County were released by the Pacific Disaster Center and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

According to PDC, as of Aug. 11, 2023, damage assessments related to the Lahaina Fire resulted in an estimated total of 2,719 structures exposed; 2,207 structures damaged or destroyed; and 2,170 acres burned. 86% of buildings exposed to the fire were classified as residential.

The new information far exceeds the 270 structures which had been reported as damaged or destroyed in initial estimates. The estimated cost to rebuild in Lahaina is projected at $5.52 billion.

In Kula, 544 structures were exposed, 678 acres burned, and the estimated cost to rebuild is $434 million, according to the maps.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A Kāʻanapali fire reported above Puʻukoliʻi at 6:10 p.m. Friday was reported to be 100 percent contained before 8:30 p.m. The fire is in the area where a county fueling station was positioned Friday to distribute an estimated 3,000 gallons of gas and 500 gallons of diesel for an estimated 400 vehicles that were lined up before the operation began. No fuel will be distributed Saturday.

Police are restricting access into West Maui through both Māʻalaea and Waiheʻe. Honoapiʻilani Highway is open for vehicles leaving Lahaina. The burned historic Lahaina town area remains barricaded, with people warned to stay out of the area due to hazards including toxic particles from smoldering areas. Wearing a mask and gloves is advised.

Volunteers are distributing food, water and other supplies at Nāpili Plaza.

Food, water, toiletries, canned goods, diapers, baby formula, clothing and pet food will be distributed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Lahaina Gateway Center.

Donations of non-perishable food, bottled water and hygiene items will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 6 pm. Saturday at the War Memorial Complex field in Wailuku. No clothing is being accepted.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A Family Assistance Center for family members who are looking for information about loved ones who are unaccounted for will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Kahului Community Center.

The county Department of Transportation is coordinating buses to transport people staying at emergency shelters to the county Department of Motor Vehicles and Licensing, which will be open for special hours from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday so shelter occupants can have their driver’s licenses and state identification cards reissued. Fees will be waived. County are volunteering to work to open the department.

On Friday, a total of 1,418 people were emergency evacuation shelters at War Memorial Gymnasium, Hannibal Tavares Community Center, Maui High School, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Maui Lani, Kings Cathedral Church and Grace Bible Church.

For organizations and individuals wishing to offer services or donations to aid in the county rescue and relief efforts, an online tool is available. Information can be provided at https://tinyurl.com/mauireliefsurvey to be used to help organize and deploy resources.

Limited cellphone service is now available in West Maui. West Maui residents are encouraged to limit phone calls and video streaming services in order to free up bandwidth with telecommunication providers. Cellphone users are reminded to text, rather than call so everyone can share the limited resources.