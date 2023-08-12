Donations to the MEO-Maui Fires Fund will be used to pay for rents. (File photo)

Maui Economic Opportunity has started the MEO-Maui Fires Fund to help place those who lost their homes in Maui fires into safe and secure housing as soon as possible.

Donations will be used to pay for rents. MEO and others have put out a call for available units in the community and have been assembling lists.

MEO is currently designing a housing program and should have it up and running soon with the scope based on donations received.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The 58-year-old nonprofit has familiarity providing rental assistance for Maui County residents in need. MEO operates the county’s Rental Assistance Program and ran federally funded rental and mortgage assistance programs during the recent pandemic.

For more information, monitor MEO’s website, www.meoinc.org, and social media sites.