Short runway closes at Kahului Airport to support cargo operations; This will NOT impact commercial flights

August 12, 2023, 1:46 PM HST
* Updated August 12, 1:55 PM
Cargo drop via air. PC: Bob McIntyre (8.11.23)

Wildfire updates (for Saturday Aug. 12): HERE.

Update: 1:36 p.m., Aug. 12, 2023

The Hawaii Department of Transportation will be shutting down Kahului Airport Runway 523 to accommodate cargo operations, assisting in airlifting goods and necessities to Maui. 523 is a short runway that will not affect any commercial flights, but will have an impact on the general aviation community. HDOT will prioritize commercial flights.

Kahului Airport (Nov. 1, 2019) PC: Wendy Osher

Comments

