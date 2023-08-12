Cargo drop via air. PC: Bob McIntyre (8.11.23)

Wildfire updates (for Saturday Aug. 12): HERE.

Update: 1:36 p.m., Aug. 12, 2023

The Hawaii Department of Transportation will be shutting down Kahului Airport Runway 523 to accommodate cargo operations, assisting in airlifting goods and necessities to Maui. 523 is a short runway that will not affect any commercial flights, but will have an impact on the general aviation community. HDOT will prioritize commercial flights.

Kahului Airport (Nov. 1, 2019) PC: Wendy Osher