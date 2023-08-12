Maui News
Short runway closes at Kahului Airport to support cargo operations; This will NOT impact commercial flights
A
A
A
Wildfire updates (for Saturday Aug. 12): HERE.
Update: 1:36 p.m., Aug. 12, 2023
The Hawaii Department of Transportation will be shutting down Kahului Airport Runway 523 to accommodate cargo operations, assisting in airlifting goods and necessities to Maui. 523 is a short runway that will not affect any commercial flights, but will have an impact on the general aviation community. HDOT will prioritize commercial flights.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments