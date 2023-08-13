The law firm of Cades Schutte, its attorneys and staff have donated $36,630 to the Hawai‘i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund.

The donation is $25,000 from the firm, and $11,630 of personal donations by the firm’s attorneys and staff. The firm also is collaborating with clients to gather and send food, clothing, bedding and other supplies to Maui.

The nonprofit Cades Foundation also has committed to donate $25,000 to the Maui Strong Fund and $10,000 to the American Red Cross of Hawaiʻi, which is providing shelters with information, meals, charging stations, relief supplies and health services.

“We are heartsick at the destruction and loss that the wildfires have caused on our beautiful island,” said Rick Kiefer, resident partner of the firm’s Kahului office. “While we are grieving and there is a long road to recovery, we are grateful that so many have come together to help our ‘ohana at this time of need.”

Visit the Hawai‘i Community Foundation website for further information or to donate.