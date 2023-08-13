Carelon Behavioral Health is offering free counseling services to people affected by the Maui fires. (Photo Courtesy: Carelon Behavioral Health)

Carelon Behavioral Health, a partner with the Hawai‘i Medical Service Association, is offering free counseling services to support anyone affected by the wildfires on Maui.

For those in need of mental assistance, Carelon Behavioral Health counselors are available 24/7 to listen to concerns and help solve problems during this challenging time. Counselors will help callers manage their stress and assist by determining next steps they can take to care for themselves and their families.

People in need can call the dedicated support line at 1-800-580-6934.

“We are working with the entire health care community to stand united in this effort to help Maui recover and rebuild,” said Stefanie Park, M.D., vice president and chief medical officer of the medical association. “This disaster has been traumatic for so many people and we encourage anyone in need of mental health support to reach out and take advantage of this free service.”

For more information and updates, visit hmsa.com.