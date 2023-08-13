Photo Courtesy: Hawaiian Telecom.

Wildfire updates for Sunday Aug. 13 are posted: HERE .

Hawaiian Telcom teams report they are making progress in restoring phone and internet to customers on Maui whose services were impacted by the wildfires as areas are deemed safe to access.

Connectivity has been restored to about 10,000 customers in Kula and Makawao, and to several cell sites in Hosmer Grove.

Hawaiian Telcom continues to coordinate with county, state and federal officials to provide phone and community WiFi services to assist the community on Maui. Phone service is now available at the shelter at the War Memorial Gym and Hawaiian Telcom is working to install 1 gigabit speed fiber internet service via WiFi. Hawaiian Telcom technicians are also working to add phone and WiFi service at the shelter at the Kīhei Gym.

Customers in areas such as Lahaina, Nāpili, and Kā‘anapali can request to have calls to their Hawaiian Telcom landline numbers forwarded free of charge to another phone number. Customers can call a new toll-free number created to assist Maui residents: (808) 643-MAUI (6284) or click here to submit an online request. The company is also working to pause billing charges for customers affected by the wildfires.

Hawaiian Telcom created hawaiiantel.com/maui on its website that includes information on Maui service disruptions, restoration updates and support as well as information about an employee-spearheaded collection of needed items and a link to donate funds to support Maui.

Maui customers are encouraged to continue to keep non-essential calls to a minimum to ensure that lines can remain open for emergency purposes. Cell phone users are encouraged to text instead of call when possible.

For safety, please avoid downed lines as they could be active electric lines that are dangerous to touch. Moving them could also hamper restoration efforts. To report fallen utility poles or cables or contact the customer support team, please call 808-643-6111 or visit hawaiiantel.com/supportform.