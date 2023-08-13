Maui News

Inside West Maui: Volunteer distribution

August 13, 2023, 12:50 PM HST
Distribution Center at Kapalua – Update from the scene. VC: Bob McIntyre / Donovan Fayd / Jack Dugan – Maui Now. Edit: Wendy Osher – Maui Now
  • Deliveries at Kapalua Airport. PC: Bob McIntyre.
  • Andrea Faucet (right) coordinating with the fire Dept at Kapalua Airport Kapalua Airport. PC: Bob McIntyre.
  • Kai Kanani 2 offloading supplies at Kaanapali beach. PC: Donovan Fayd
  • Citizen Church in Kahana has supplies. PC: Donovan Fayd. (8.12.23)
  • Citizen Church in Kahana has supplies. PC: Donovan Fayd. (8.12.23)
  • Citizen Church in Kahana has supplies. PC: Donovan Fayd. (8.12.23)
  • Citizen Church in Kahana has supplies. PC: Donovan Fayd. (8.12.23)
  • Community Supply Locations: Lahaina Gateway Center. PC: Donovan Fayd (8.12.23)
  • Community Supply Locations: Lahaina Gateway Center. PC: Donovan Fayd (8.12.23)
  • Community Supply Locations: Lahaina Gateway Center. PC: Donovan Fayd (8.12.23)
  • Community Supply Locations: Lahaina Gateway Center. PC: Donovan Fayd (8.12.23)
  • Community Supply Locations: Lahaina Gateway Center. PC: Donovan Fayd (8.12.23)
  • Community Supply Locations: Napili Market. PC: Donovan Fayd. (8.12.23)
  • Distribution at Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary. PC: Donovan Fayd (8.13.23)
  • Distribution at Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary. PC: Donovan Fayd (8.13.23)

Update: 11 a.m, Aug. 2023

Wildfire updates for Sunday Aug. 13 are posted: HERE.

Volunteer organizers provide an update on volunteer distribution and supply centers. Residents of West Maui who need supplies can go to:

  • Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary
  • Nāpili Park,
  • “S Turns”,
  • Honokōwai Beach Park,
  • Kahana Boat Ramp,
  • Hawaiian Homes, West Maui
The County of Maui also announced another supply center at Lahaina Gateway Center

  • Lahaina Gateway Center (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.) A potable water tanker is at the location. Mobile Health services are also staged today (Sunday, Aug. 13)

Sponsored Content

