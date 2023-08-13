Listen to this Article 1 minute

Distribution Center at Kapalua – Update from the scene. VC: Bob McIntyre / Donovan Fayd / Jack Dugan – Maui Now. Edit: Wendy Osher – Maui Now



























































Update: 11 a.m, Aug. 2023

Wildfire updates for Sunday Aug. 13 are posted: HERE .

Volunteer organizers provide an update on volunteer distribution and supply centers. Residents of West Maui who need supplies can go to:

Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary

Nāpili Park,

“S Turns”,

Honokōwai Beach Park,

Kahana Boat Ramp,

Hawaiian Homes, West Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The County of Maui also announced another supply center at Lahaina Gateway Center

Lahaina Gateway Center (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.) A potable water tanker is at the location. Mobile Health services are also staged today (Sunday, Aug. 13)