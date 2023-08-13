Maui News
Inside West Maui: Volunteer distribution
A
A
A
Update: 11 a.m, Aug. 2023
Wildfire updates for Sunday Aug. 13 are posted: HERE.
Volunteer organizers provide an update on volunteer distribution and supply centers. Residents of West Maui who need supplies can go to:
- Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary
- Nāpili Park,
- “S Turns”,
- Honokōwai Beach Park,
- Kahana Boat Ramp,
- Hawaiian Homes, West Maui
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
The County of Maui also announced another supply center at Lahaina Gateway Center
- Lahaina Gateway Center (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.) A potable water tanker is at the location. Mobile Health services are also staged today (Sunday, Aug. 13)
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments