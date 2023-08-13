Maui Gold Pineapple is delivering its local product by boat to people in West Maui. (Photo Courtesy: Maui Gold Pineapple)

Maui Gold Pineapple has launched Pineapple Pledge, a relief initiative to support those impacted by the devastating wildfires that decimated the historic town of Lahaina and neighboring areas.

Pineapple Pledge efforts are focused on safety, food and job preservation. Maui Gold is first ensuring the safety of Maui Gold Pineapple employees and their families, including evacuating people off-island as needed. All employees are confirmed safe.

Instead of hosting visitors, Maui Pineapple Tour employees are now cutting, packaging and hand delivering pineapple by boat to feed displaced victims of the fires who are currently without resources. Employees at the pineapple farm — located in Hali’imaile in Upcountry Maui and not impacted by the fires — are harvesting, packing and distributing pineapples.

“We wouldn’t be Maui Gold Pineapple without our beloved Maui ʻohana,” said Todd Domeck, owner of Hawaiʻi Farm Project, the management company for Maui Gold Pineapple. “We are devastated at the loss of our Front Street store and offices in Lahaina, as well as the destruction at multiple farms. The pineapple farm is what we have left, so we’re giving what we have in order to support our community.”

Maui Gold is calling for assistance in their efforts by asking people to visit MauiGold.com and buy pineapple. All funds received from pineapple sales will be used to keep Maui Gold employees working to carry out Pineapple Pledge initiatives, with a portion of sales also going to other local relief organizations.

“It may seem counterintuitive to buy pineapple to help, but we have employees who lost everything,” Domeck said. “We’re trying to save their jobs and keep them working by focusing 100% of their efforts on community relief work, and keeping our farm running. And we need help to do that.”

Maui Gold Pineapple has served the community for 40 years with agriculture jobs, pineapple production and tourism with their pineapple farm tours.

“We know so many people around the world have a deep connection to Maui and are looking for a way to help,” Domeck said. “These pineapple sales will feed families, protect local jobs, and ensure the safety of our workers and their ʻohana.”

For more information, visit MauiGold.com.