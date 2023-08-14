The Maui wildfire disaster has created huge loss of life and property, with the sudden devastation affecting scores in its path.

“We can only imagine the distress and heartache that many are currently experiencing, and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by this tragedy,” said CEO and president Rob Van Tassell.

Serving Hawai‘i for over 75 years, Catholic Charities Hawai‘i has provided aid to local residents of all faiths and cultures in previous disasters such as Hurricane Iniki, the recent Kīlauea eruptions, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will be there again during this time of great need,” said Van Tassell.

The outpouring of support by residents during this crisis, he said, “shows the true spirit of our state,” with palettes and cases of food, emergency supplies and temporary shelter being provided for affected Maui neighbors.

“Catholic Charities Hawai’i is actively working with other organizations to assess the critical needs of individuals affected by the wildfires. This includes finding temporary housing, financial assistance, everyday essential needs, help in rebuilding homes and counseling. We are also working with our diocesan partners in Hawaiʻi and Catholic Charities USA’s national network of partners to secure funding, monetary donations and other resources to aid those impacted,” said Van Tassell.

In the coming days and weeks, the organization will provide updates on programs and services specifically meant to assist the Maui fire survivors.

More information and updates are available at: www.CatholicCharitiesHawai.org.

“As a community of hope, we can help those in need to overcome this tragedy and rebuild their lives through recovery efforts,” said Van Tassell.