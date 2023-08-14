Olowalu/Honoapiʻilani Hwy. PC: Maui Now file

The Hawai’i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Maui motorists that the posted speed limit on Honoapi’ilani Highway (Route 30) between milepost 12.0 and milepost 14.0 (vicinity of Ka’ili’ili Beach and Ukumehame Beach Park) will be reduced to 45 mph from 55 mph in the northbound and southbound directions.

The purpose of the speed reduction is to provide a manageable and consistent speed limit for this section of Honoapi’ilani Highway.

Along Honoapi’ilani Highway, there are the Ukumehame Nursery and Sod Farm, Maui Hawai’i Retreats, Olowalu Lanakila Hawaiian Church, Ukumehame Beach Park, Olowalu Beach, and beach parking areas. Honoapi’ilani Highway contains merge areas and multimodal users including pedestrians and bicyclists.

Transportation officials say the reduction in speed limit will provide a smoother transition, allowing motorists to reduce their speed incrementally from 45 mph to the 35 mph limit established in the northbound direction for Olowalu Village Road, while maintaining the 45 mph limit established in the southbound direction for the Lahaina Pali Trail.

The speed limit signs will be changed by Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 and the new speed limit will be effective as soon as work is finished. Motorists are reminded to follow all traffic control signs when traveling to their destination