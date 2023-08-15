Central Pacific Bank is continuing to work on solutions to help people impacted by the devastating Maui wildfires.

The bank is waiving ATM and safe deposit box fees, expediting debit card and checkbook replacement and has established a hotline for Maui customers.

“[Central Pacific Bank] was founded to help all of Hawaii’s people with their financial needs and we are committed to helping the Maui community during this critical time,” said Central Pacific Bank President and CEO Arnold Martines.

The bank’s Lāhainā branch and its three Lāhainā-based ATMs have withstood the fire but will remain closed until further notice because of power and data outages and accessibility issues. However, they are expected to be operable in the near future.

In the interim, the Lāhainā branch parking lot has already been used as a distribution center to provide food and supplies to the community and Central Pacific is working with other organizations to use the property to benefit the people in Lāhainā.

Additional outreach details will be announced when plans are finalized.

The Kīhei, Kahului and Wailuku branches remain open for business during normal operating hours. You can view branch and ATM locations by clicking here.

ATM fees waived

Access to cash is critically important during an emergency and Central Pacific is waiving ATM fees for any Maui resident. In addition, the bank’s customers who are Maui residents will be reimbursed ATM fees when using non-Central Pacific machines on Maui or elsewhere. Customers will be refunded the “out of network” fees to their account on a monthly basis.

Free safe deposit box for Maui customers

Central Pacific Bank recognizes that people on Maui might not have a safe place to store valuable belongings. Therefore, the bank is waiving safe deposit box fees for customers displaced by the wildfires. Lāhainā branch customers with existing boxes will receive a 1-year fee waiver. Other Maui customers can also receive a free 3-by-5-inch safe deposit box at any Maui location for 1 year, subject to availability.

Debit card and check replacement

Many customers might not have their Central Pacific debit card or checks as a result of the fire or evacuation. In this situation, the bank will replace debit cards and checks for free for Maui residents affected by the fire. Customers should call the Maui hotline below to speak with a representative who will walk them through the replacement process. Central Pacific is also able to use alternate identification verification for existing customers for those who lost their official ID.

Maui customer hotline

Central Pacific has established a hotline at 808-871-0505, prioritizing calls from Maui customers impacted by the wildfires to help expedite any banking needs. People who call the Lāhainā branch number will be automatically transferred to the hotline. Central Pacific customer service personnel are staffing the hotline 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.