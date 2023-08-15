A week after the deadly wildfire in Lahaina, which has now left 101 people dead, the Lahaina Bypass road will open starting this evening, at 6 p.m. to residents, first responders and employees of West Maui.

On Wednesday, the road will open to all motorists daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Access from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. will be limited once again to residents, first responders, and employees of West Maui.

During a press conference this afternoon, Gov. Josh Green said opening the roads will decompress Maui communities and “begin the healing process of our people.”

“We’re trying to get back to normal so people can begin to get reconnected to the other side of the island,” Green said.

No one will be allowed to go into the impact zone where the tragedy occurred. State officials are urging the public to access West Maui only if necessary to live, work or volunteer.

The road will be open until further notice. Motorists should expect delays because some areas still contain debris and the highway will be restricted to one lane at certain areas.

Some areas of Maui are still without power. Green asks the public to access the area only if necessary and above all, “drive with aloha and compassion.”

For more information, resources and ways to help, visit https://www.mauinuistrong.info/ and https://mauistrong.hawaii.gov.

The opening of the roadway comes after direct discussions with Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen; Maui County Fire and Public Safety Department Chief Bradley Ventura; Maui County Police Chief John Pelletier, and Dual Status Commander of Joint Task Force-50 Brigadier General Stephen Logan.