Maui Economic Opportunity buses will offer transports – at no cost to riders – for medical appointments for those impacted by the fires and sheltering at the South Maui Community Park Gymnasium and Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani.

The service by reservation-only begins Wednesday and will operate daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reservations can be made from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at 808-877-7651.

For all other transportation needs, riders can use The Maui Bus.

Robert’s Hawaii is offering shuttles from Central Maui shelters at War Memorial Gym, King’s Cathedral and Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. To make a reservation with Robert’s, call 808-871-4838.