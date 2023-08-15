Wildfire updates for Monday Aug. 15 are posted: HERE .

Courtesy of Wiwoʻole and Participating Artists

A #MauiStrong Benefit Concert Led by Maui’s Celebrated Recording Artists & Hālau

Wiwoʻole in native Hawaiian means ‘fearless, brave, bold, and courageous.’ In this historic occurrence of unprecedented and catastrophic loss, the unifying and healing power of mele (music) has summoned Maui’s celebrated recording artists and hālau to gather for the Wiwoʻole Maui Benefit Concert (Livestream) on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 live-streamed from Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort.

Wiwoʻole #MauiStrong is dedicated to raising essential disaster relief funds urgently needed to support and sustain the victims of the Aug. 8 Maui wildfires that affected communities across the island and devastated the historic town of Lahaina (traditionally known as Maluʻuluʻolele).

Lahaina, originally a small fishing village, holds significance to Hawaiʻi as it was chosen by King Kamehameha II, to be the revered royal capital of the Hawaiian Kingdom from 1820-1845. Today, the Lahaina wildfire is now the deadliest in US history in more than a century.

Wiwoʻole Maui Benefit Concert (Livestream), presented by Grand Wailea, The Office of Hawaiian Affairs, KITV4 News, Pacific Media Group, and emceed by, Malika Dudley. will be live-streamed worldwide on Aug. 19, 2023 from 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Hawaiʻi Standard Time on www.kaainamomona.org and across participating artists’ social media platforms.

Proceeds from Wiwoʻole #MauiStrong will be stewarded through Native Hawaiian 501(c)(3) ‘Āina Momona [EIN 82-1366588] at WIWOʻOLE MAUI BENEFIT CONCERT and the Maui Strong Fund at The Hawai’i Community Foundation [EIN 99-0261283].

Participating Artists include GRAMMY® and Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award Winners:

(listed alphabetically. line-up subject to change without announcement)