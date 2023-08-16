Inlay image courtesy DLNR Hawaii.

The Maui County Council will take up a resolution at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, aimed at developing a comprehensive recovery and resiliency plan following the devastation caused by the wildfires.

Maui County Council Chair Alice L. Lee made the announcement saying the council will not take any legislative action at the meeting. Instead, the resolution will be referred to the Government, Relations, Ethics and Transparency Committee for discussion the following day.

“It is the council’s intent to conduct extensive outreach to the public and solicit input that will assist the council in establishing the community’s top priorities moving forward,” said Lee, who holds the council seat for the Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū residency area. “Once the priorities are established, the standing committees can begin formulating policies in a cohesive and coordinated manner.”

The council is already consulting with experts on disaster recovery, but is most interested in hearing from the public, she said. The council is responsible for vetting and approving requested budget amendments needed for short- and long-term recovery, including developing a comprehensive recovery and resiliency plan through the enactment of a series of substantive ordinances and resolutions.

As efforts to secure phone and internet connectivity in West Maui and Kula continue, the council plans to hold additional meetings to allow time and flexibility for public testimony from residents in areas affected by the fires.

“We join all Maui County residents in solidarity, sympathy and mourning for the lives that have been lost in the disaster,” Lee said. “Although we are still in the midst of this disaster, it is important for us to join together in creating an efficient plan as soon as possible.”

Lee commended Maui residents and others around the world for volunteering and making donations to help those who’ve been impacted by the fires. Lee suggests cash donations to the Maui Strong Fund via hawaiicommunityfoundation.org.

In-person, online and phone testimony is welcome at all meetings. Testimony instructions are on the meeting agendas, available at: mauicounty.us/agendas.

Legislation and other supporting documents are also accessible via the meeting agendas. For more information, call the Office of Council Services 808-270-7838.