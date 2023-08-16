Maui Surf Forecast for August 16, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:55 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:54 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A series of small reinforcing northwest swells will keep north shore surf up above typical summertime flat levels through the remainder of the work week. North and west shore surf will return to flat levels Saturday through early next week.
South shore surf will remain small and below the summertime average through the weekend, with mainly background southerly swells. A small south swell may boost south shore surf up close to the summertime average early next week.
East shore surf will remain below normal levels through the next 7 days due to lack of strong trades upstream of the island chain.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting S for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com