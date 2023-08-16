Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 3-5 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 08:07 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 03:13 PM HST. Sunrise 6:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:55 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 09:35 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 02:35 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 08:38 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 03:34 PM HST. Sunrise 6:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:54 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of small reinforcing northwest swells will keep north shore surf up above typical summertime flat levels through the remainder of the work week. North and west shore surf will return to flat levels Saturday through early next week.

South shore surf will remain small and below the summertime average through the weekend, with mainly background southerly swells. A small south swell may boost south shore surf up close to the summertime average early next week.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

East shore surf will remain below normal levels through the next 7 days due to lack of strong trades upstream of the island chain.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Glassy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting S for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.