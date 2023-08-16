Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 16, 2023

August 16, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
3-5
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 08:07 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 03:13 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:55 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 09:35 PM HST.




High 1.6 feet 02:35 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 08:38 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 03:34 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:54 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A series of small reinforcing northwest swells will keep north shore surf up above typical summertime flat levels through the remainder of the work week. North and west shore surf will return to flat levels Saturday through early next week. 


South shore surf will remain small and below the summertime average through the weekend, with mainly background southerly swells. A small south swell may boost south shore surf up close to the summertime average early next week. 


East shore surf will remain below normal levels through the next 7 days due to lack of strong trades upstream of the island chain. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Glassy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting S for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
