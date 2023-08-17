The Family Assistance Center is moving from its current location at the Kahului Community Center to the Hyatt Regency’s Monarchy Ballroom, located at 200 Nohea Kai Drive in Kāʻanapali, effective Friday, Aug. 18, at 10 a.m. FAC services at the Kahului Community Center will end as of 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17.

The FAC’s new location will provide for a “one-stop shop” of resources and services for those who have been affected by the Maui wildfires. Families and individuals will have the opportunity to come into the FAC where staff will assist them in assessing their needs and connecting them with services that are on site as well as other resources within the community.

Monarchy Ballroom. PC: Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa.

Those who have missing family members will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from the US Department of Health and Human Services to provide information that may assist in locating their loved ones. Immediate family members (parents, siblings, and children) will have the option to provide a DNA sample to assist in these efforts. Those who provide DNA samples are assured that the samples will only be used for the purpose of identifying those who are still reported missing.

The following services will be available as of August 18. More services will be added over the coming days and weeks:

American Red Cross

Salvation Army

FEMA Disaster Assistance

Maui County Office of Economic Development – Workforce Development

Maui Economic Opportunity

Tzu Chi Foundation – Emergency Financial Assistance

Legal information from individual members of the Maui County Bar Association

Chaplain services

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information about the FAC, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). If you live on a neighbor island or the mainland, are the immediate family member (parent, sibling, or child) of a person missing as the result of the Maui wildfires, and you wish to provide a DNA sample to assist, please call the Federal Bureau of Investigation – Honolulu Division at 808-566-4300. The FAC’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.