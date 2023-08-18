Three fundraisers are being held on Maui on Saturday and several more are scheduled in the near future — including benefit concerts on Oʻahu and in Tacoma, Wash. — to benefit people affected by the Maui wildfires.

Saturday, Aug. 19:

Wiwoʻole Maui Benefit Concert

The Wiwoʻole Maui Benefit Concert will be live-streamed worldwide on Aug. 19 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. HST on www.kaainamomona.org and across participating artists’ social media platforms. The performances are being done on various social media platforms and are not open to the public.

Proceeds from Wiwoʻole #MauiStrong will be stewarded through Native Hawaiian nonprofit ‘Āina Momona and the Maui Strong Fund at The Hawai’i Community Foundation. The concert includes Hawaiian musicians Kalani Pe’a, Kanekoa and Ekolu and hula groups.

It is presented by Grand Wailea, The Office of Hawaiian Affairs, KITV4 News and Pacific Media Group. It will be emceed by Malika Dudley.

Lahaina Keiki Relief Fund Concert at Naluʻs South Shore Grill

Nalu’s South Shore Grille in Kīhei is sponsoring a Lahaina Keiki Relief Fund Concert on Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets are $50 and include an ‘Ono Hawaiian Plate and access to a full day of amazing live music featuring local artists, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to supporting Maui keiki.

Duo Diorama concert at Keawalai Congregational Church

Ebb & Flow Arts presents a Duo Diorama concert at Keawalai Congregational Church in Makena on Aug. 19, with a pre-concert at 6 p.m. and concert at 7 p.m. It is free and features the works of a number of composers, including Alfred Scnittke, Kyung Mei Choi and Robert Pollock. All donations will go to the Maui Food Bank.

Sunday, Aug. 27:

Ocean Organic Farm & Distillery special event

Ocean Organic Farm & Distillery is holding a special event on Aug. 27, featuring more than 40 artists from 3 to 7 p.m, including a Maui Jazz and Blues Festival featuring Mick Fleetwood Band members and special guest guitarist Jimmy Dillon who has played with Bonnie Raitt and Bruce Springsteen. The entertainment is free.

Benefit Concert at Maui Arts & Cultural Center

Nā Hōkū Hanohana award winners Keola Beamer and Jeff Peterson with Moanalani Beamer are holding A Benefit Concert for the West Maui Community at the McCoy Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center at 3 p.m. on Aug. 27. For more information including tickets, go the MauiArts.org

Sept. 8-9, Hawaii Theatre, Oʻahu:

Jake Shimabukuro is turning his two-day concert at Hawaiʻi Theatre on Oʻahu on Sept. 8 and 9 into a benefit fundraiser for Maui wildfire victims. The concert tentatively includes performances by Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac, Brother Noland, the Jetts, Raiatea Helm, Kawika Kahiapo, Jeff Peterson, Keiko Matsui and Herb Ota.

The Hawaiʻi Theatre concert will be live streamed and able to receive recorded appearances from other performers unable to be in Hawaiʻi at the time.

Shimabukuro said he’s working with the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation on the Hawaiʻi Theatre concert and still developing the lineup for the two nights.

Sept. 9 & 10, Tacoma, Wash.:

A reggae concert Maui Aid on the Way takes place at 3 p.m. on Sept. 9 and 10 outside the Airport Tavern in Tacoma, Wash. Groups performing for free include Maoli, Rebel Souljahz, Anuhea and Eli-Mac.

All ticket proceeds will go to benefit Maui wildfire victims. For tickets and information, go to www.reggaeontheway.com