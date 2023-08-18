Fire Survivor Resources

FEMA offering help with immigration issues involving wildfire relief on Maui

August 18, 2023, 3:57 PM HST
Maui residents affected by the fires can speak to representatives from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services at FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Center at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, 310 W. Kaʻahumanu Avenue, Kahului, Hawaii.

  • Today, Friday, Aug. 18 until 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, Aug. 19 from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Starting on Sunday, USCIS will provide the following services at the DRC from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.: mobile biometrics, ADIT stamps, and expedite and reschedule requests.

USCIS will also participate in the Federal Resource Fair from 1-5 p.m. at the Maui Economic Development Board’s Malcom Center (1305 North Holopono Street, Suite 5, Kīhei).

More information about immigration relief is available HERE.

