Lahaina Post Office. PO Box and Some Street Mail Delivery to Resume, but No Retail Services Yet. PC: Bob McIntyre for Maui Now

The Lahaina Main Post Office, located at 1760 Honoapi’ilani Highway, will reopen for business on Saturday, Aug. 19, but without retail services.

Beginning Saturday, carriers from the Lahaina Main Post Office will resume mail delivery to addresses that are accessible and at which homes and mail receptacles are still standing.

Mail delivery to customers with PO Boxes at that office will also resume that day.

Also beginning Saturday, mail can be picked up from the dutch door in the lobby of the Lahaina Main Post Office by:

Customers with street delivery who reside in currently inaccessible areas

Customers whose homes or mail receptacles are no longer standing

PO Box customers of the Lahaina Downtown Post Office

This service from the dutch door will operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The temporary mail pickup operation for Lahaina customers at the Wailuku Post Office, which had been in operation since the end of last week, will close at the end of day on Friday.

Retail services will resume at the Lahaina Main Post Office as soon as technical issues are resolved.

Customers picking up their mail over the counter are reminded that a photo ID is necessary for mail pick-up.

Displaced customers who would like to redirect their mail to new addresses are encouraged to submit their USPS Change of Address requests as soon as possible. COA requests can be submitted online or at a local post office.

Lahaina customers can call the USPS Maui wildfire impact information line at 808-423-6000 to hear a recording providing the latest service updates.