Dean Uyeno, a 25-year-long staffer with the Commission on Water Resource Management, has been assigned on a temporary basis as the interim Water Deputy with the Hawaiʻi State Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Uyeno began in the planning branch of water resource management and now serves as hydrologic program manager for the stream protection and management branch.

“Dean is uniquely qualified to lead CWRM at this time and he is highly respected by staff and stakeholders,” said Dawn Chang, chair of the Department of Land and Natural Resources. “I’ve appreciated Dean’s willingness to serve in this capacity to ensure that CWRM continues to oversee the management of the State’s public trust water resources.”