Maui Surf Forecast for August 20, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:06 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:52 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:06 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:51 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the rest of the weekend due to lighter than normal trades over and upstream of the state. A long-period east swell generated by Hurricane Hilary could bring an increase in surf Monday through the middle of next week. The latest forecast guidance continues to indicate a long- period swell peaking around 3 to 4 feet Tuesday and holding through Wednesday, before quickly lowering through Thursday. Forecast confidence for this swell's details remains low due to its distant source and the compact nature of tropical cyclones. South shore surf will remain small through the rest of the weekend. A small, medium- period south to south-southeast swell arriving early next week should produce a modest increase along south facing shores.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com