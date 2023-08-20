Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 10:08 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 04:25 PM HST. Sunrise 6:06 AM HST. Sunset 6:52 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 11:00 PM HST. High 1.7 feet 05:09 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 10:40 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 04:35 PM HST. Sunrise 6:06 AM HST. Sunset 6:51 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the rest of the weekend due to lighter than normal trades over and upstream of the state. A long-period east swell generated by Hurricane Hilary could bring an increase in surf Monday through the middle of next week. The latest forecast guidance continues to indicate a long- period swell peaking around 3 to 4 feet Tuesday and holding through Wednesday, before quickly lowering through Thursday. Forecast confidence for this swell's details remains low due to its distant source and the compact nature of tropical cyclones. South shore surf will remain small through the rest of the weekend. A small, medium- period south to south-southeast swell arriving early next week should produce a modest increase along south facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.