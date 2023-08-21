Maui Economic Opportunity’s Maui Fires Relief Transition Housing program today was put on hold after committing all funds received to housing those displaced by the wildfires.

The program matched those displaced by the fires to available rental units for up to six months.

MEO received funding from the state Office of Community Services, private donations and foundations and generated a list of available rental units and accepted applications from fire victims and matched them to places. Should more funds become available MEO has many remaining applications pending.

Those displaced by the fires can go to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) website at https://www.disasterassistance.gov/ (type in your ZIP code and click on “Apply Online”).

MEO appreciates those who have offered units for the housing program. If you have not heard from MEO, please register your unit with the Hawaii Housing Finance & Development Corp. Hawai‘i Fire Relief Housing Program at https://dbedt.hawaii.gov/hhfdc/hawaii-fire-relief-housing-program/. HHFDC has generated a listing of available units for those who lost their homes in the fires. MEO is not managing this list but offers the link as a resource.