Lahaina Intermediate School damage during wildfire event. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Education (8.15.23)

Staff at all four public schools in Lahaina will remain on paid administrative leave through Friday, Aug. 25 as clean up and safety assessments continue at Princess Nāhi‘ena‘ena Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate and Lahainaluna High. The campuses remain closed to students and staff; employees must receive express prior authorization to be present on these campuses.

Starting Monday, Aug. 28, staff from King Kamehameha III Elementary, Princess Nāhi‘ena‘ena Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate and Lahainaluna High should expect to report to a centralized off-site location in West Maui that will be determined soon. The goal is to help staff transition back to work — providing access to OTM representatives, mental health training and services, and discussions surrounding next steps. Schools will be communicating additional details and information directly with staff.

“I want to again reassure our Lahaina employees that your well-being remains our priority,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said in a news release update. “The voices of our Lahaina educators and staff will play an important part as we develop a way forward that best serves students.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

While the campuses are closed and school phone lines are down, families and staff who are facing internet challenges and who need assistance can call the Department’s support hotline at 808-727-6880, Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A HIDOE representative will be able to help guide those in need with information and next steps relating to schools, enrollment, and other resources.

Those with internet connection are encouraged to visit bit.ly/HIDOE-West-Maui-Resources for the latest information and resources.