Maui Ocean Center is aiming to support Maui’s growing mental health and self-care needs with a pair of weekend events that are free to all Maui Nui residents.

Dozens of wellness providers, such as massage therapists and counselors, have volunteered their services for a free community pop-up clinic this Friday, Aug. 25, and Saturday, Aug. 26. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at the parking lot outside of Maui Ocean Center.

“As we continue down this long and difficult path, it’s important to remember to surround yourself with community and to focus on self-care and personal mental health,” said Mark Matthews, marketing director at Maui Ocean Center. “Please join us as local healers offer massages, bodywork, chiropractic services, stretching, mental health checks, counseling, traditional healing modalities and much more.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The two-day clinic will be followed by free admission to Maui Ocean Center for kamaʻāina from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (last entry at 4 p.m.) this Sunday, Aug. 27.

“As our island community continues to heal from this month’s tragic wildfires, we hope that you will find a moment of peace surrounded by the tranquil marine life here at Maui Ocean Center,” said Jessica Colla, the park’s director of education.