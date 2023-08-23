ʻOkoʻa Farms – Fresh Upcountry Produce is open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., located at Kulamalu Shopping Center on 30 Kupaoa Street, Suite 103. PC: Sean M Hower

After 11 years of island-wide sales at farmers’ markets around Maui, ʻOkoʻa Farms has opened its first brick-and-mortar produce-driven store – ʻOkoʻa Farms – Fresh Upcountry Produce.

ʻOkoʻa has shifted focus to the permanent storefront, while continuing to sell their farm-fresh products at the Tuesday Farmers Market at Wailea Village.

“We wanted to give our customers more freedom and choice for their shopping experience, so it isn’t relegated to early mornings on a weekend,” said Ryan Earehart, owner and partner of ʻOkoʻa Farms.

The retail store acquisition is part of a mission to create a sustainable food supply of quality local produce for the island.

“With the recent devastation brought on from the Maui wildfires, ʻOkoʻa Farms is sharing all the resources they can, offering ongoing donations to those survivors who have been displaced,” according to owners.

The upcountry farm is home to over 80 varieties of organically grown fruits, vegetables, herbs, and egg-laying hens, and the store is proud to offer homemade value-added soups, wraps and more, fresh from their commercial kitchen.

