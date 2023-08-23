Maui police on Wednesday evening confirmed the identity of six more individuals as victims of the Lahaina wildfire disaster including:

Tau Ponali, 66, of Lahaina; Valerie Kauffman, 78, of Lahaina; Salvador Coloma, 77, of Lahaina; Carlo Tobias, 54, of Lahaina; Albert Kitaguchi, 62, of Lahaina; and Lynn Manibog, 74, of Lahaina.

Previously announced victims of the Maui Wildfire Disaster include: Clyde Wakida, 74, of Lahaina; Todd Yamafuji, 68, of Lahaina; Antonia Molina, 64, of Lahaina; Freeman Tam Lung, 80, of Lahaina; Theresa Cook, 72, of California; Joseph Schilling, 67, of Lahaina; Narciso Baylosis Jr., 67, of Lahaina; Vanessa Baylosis, 67, of Lahaina; Douglas Gloege, 59, of Lahaina; Juan Deleon, 45, of Lahaina; Conchita Sagudang, 75, of Lahaina; Danilo Sagudang, 55, of Lahaina; Rodolfo Rocutan, 76, of Lahaina; Jonathan Somaoang, 76, of Lahaina; Angelita Vasquez, 88, of Lahaina; Donna Gomes, 71, of Lahaina; Melva Benjamin, 71, of Lahaina; Virginia Dofa, 90, of Lahaina; Alfredo Galinato, 79, of Lahaina; Robert Dyckman, 74, of Lahaina; and Buddy Jantoc, 79, of Lahaina.

To date, police have identified a total of 27 individuals publicly following notification of next of kin.

Police say 22 other individuals have been identified, but their family has not been located or notified of their passing.

The number of confirmed fatalities stands at 115. The FBI said the list of those unaccounted for is now 1,000-1,100 individuals.

Crews have completed the search of single-story residential properties in the disaster area, and have turned their focus to the search of multi-story residential and commercial properties.

Maui police said “It is with a heavy heart” that the County of Maui and the Maui Police Department confirms the identities of the victims involved in the West Maui Wildfire incident. “Our hearts go out to the families, friends, and community affected by this devastating event.”

“Our priority is to handle this situation with the utmost sensitivity and respect for those who are grieving,” police said.

In reference to yesterday’s press release, Maui police say the previously stated age of Freeman Tam Lung was inaccurate. Police apologized for the error, and say after verification, the correct age at the time of his passing was 80 years old.

“We understand that this is an incredibly difficult time for the families, and we ask that the media and the public respect the privacy of the grieving families. We will continue to work closely with the families to ensure that they are updated and supported throughout this process. We extend our gratitude to the community for their support and understanding during this challenging time,” police said.