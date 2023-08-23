Maui Business
Shops at Wailea job fair postponed
The job fair set to take place at The Shops at Wailea on Aug. 26 has been postponed. Organizers will update the public when a future date is selected.
The job fair provides an opportunity for Interested applicants to meet face-to-face with recruiters from some of Hawaiʻi’s premier brands.
Participating Tenants Include:
- Keliki: exclusive to The Shops, this boutique features tropical designs and island-inspired fashion
- Tommy Bahama:
- Restaurant: Join the team delivering a culinary experience with a tropical twist
- Retail: Represent a brand synonymous with the island lifestyle
- Faherty: Step into the world of sustainable and feel-good fashion
- ABC Stores: Be part of the team at Hawaiʻi’s convenience and specialty gift store staple
- The Agency: Join the team of luxury real estate in Hawaiʻi
- Lappert’s Hawaii: Serve up smiles with Hawaiʻi’s finest ice cream and coffee
- Crazy Shirts: Embrace the aloha spirit in every unique design
- Volcom: Ride the wave of contemporary fashion and surf culture
- OluKai: Step into a brand that celebrates the Hawaiian lifestyle
- The Pint & Cork: Serve island vibes and refreshing brews
- J. McLaughlin: Represent timeless styles and iconic fashion
- Honolulu Coffee: Be part of Hawaiʻi’s coffee culture and hospitality
- Waikiki Brewing Co.: Pour the spirit of Aloha in every glass
- TravisMathew: Dive into the intersection of sport, fashion and leisure
