Maui Business

Shops at Wailea job fair postponed

August 23, 2023, 9:24 AM HST
The Shops at Wailea has postponed the job fair until further notice.
(PC: The Shops at Wailea )


The job fair set to take place at The Shops at Wailea on Aug. 26 has been postponed. Organizers will update the public when a future date is selected.

The job fair provides an opportunity for Interested applicants to meet face-to-face with recruiters from some of Hawaiʻi’s premier brands. 

Participating Tenants Include:

  • Keliki: exclusive to The Shops, this boutique features tropical designs and island-inspired fashion
  • Tommy Bahama:
  • Restaurant: Join the team delivering a culinary experience with a tropical twist
  • Retail: Represent a brand synonymous with the island lifestyle
  • Faherty: Step into the world of sustainable and feel-good fashion
  • ABC Stores: Be part of the team at Hawaiʻi’s convenience and specialty gift store staple
  • The Agency: Join the team of luxury real estate in Hawaiʻi
  • Lappert’s Hawaii: Serve up smiles with Hawaiʻi’s finest ice cream and coffee
  • Crazy Shirts: Embrace the aloha spirit in every unique design
  • Volcom: Ride the wave of contemporary fashion and surf culture
  • OluKai: Step into a brand that celebrates the Hawaiian lifestyle
  • The Pint & Cork: Serve island vibes and refreshing brews
  • J. McLaughlin: Represent timeless styles and iconic fashion
  • Honolulu Coffee: Be part of Hawaiʻi’s coffee culture and hospitality
  • Waikiki Brewing Co.: Pour the spirit of Aloha in every glass
  • TravisMathew: Dive into the intersection of sport, fashion and leisure

