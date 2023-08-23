The Shops at Wailea has postponed the job fair until further notice.

(PC: The Shops at Wailea )



The job fair set to take place at The Shops at Wailea on Aug. 26 has been postponed. Organizers will update the public when a future date is selected.

The job fair provides an opportunity for Interested applicants to meet face-to-face with recruiters from some of Hawaiʻi’s premier brands.

Participating Tenants Include:

Keliki : exclusive to The Shops, this boutique features tropical designs and island-inspired fashion

: Restaurant: Join the team delivering a culinary experience with a tropical twist

Retail: Represent a brand synonymous with the island lifestyle

: Restaurant: Join the team delivering a culinary experience with a tropical twist

Retail: Represent a brand synonymous with the island lifestyle

Faherty : Step into the world of sustainable and feel-good fashion

: Be part of the team at Hawaiʻi's convenience and specialty gift store staple

: Join the team of luxury real estate in Hawaiʻi

: Serve up smiles with Hawaiʻi's finest ice cream and coffee

: Embrace the aloha spirit in every unique design

: Ride the wave of contemporary fashion and surf culture

: Step into a brand that celebrates the Hawaiian lifestyle

: Serve island vibes and refreshing brews

: Represent timeless styles and iconic fashion

: Be part of Hawaiʻi's coffee culture and hospitality

: Pour the spirit of Aloha in every glass

: Pour the spirit of Aloha in every glass TravisMathew: Dive into the intersection of sport, fashion and leisure