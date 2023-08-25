L-R: Sandy Panzo, Elizabeth Sirois and Alexa Lombardo-Reinsch man the “Lahaina Fund Table” during a benefit on Aug. 19, 2023 at Nalu’s South Shore Grill in Kīhei on Maui. (Photo Credit: Abby Owens/For Maui Now)

The Lahaina Keiki Relief Fund has distributed more than 1,000 filled backpacks for the keiki of Lahaina and raised well over $80,000. The funds were raised in large part through a Lahaina Keiki Relief Fund Concert held Aug. 19 at the Azeka Shopping Center and Nalu’s South Shore Grill.

A non-stop lineup of musical guests performed at Nalu’s South Shore Grill, located at Azeka Makai, to garner funds in support of Maui children displaced from the Lahaina wildfires. Headlining artists such as Sista Robi Kahakalau and Brother Noland were in the lineup of performers for the Maui community during this charity event. The kanikapila also included local favorites such as Anthony Pfluke, Ron Kualaau, Kawika Ortiz, Rama & Kale Camarillo with ʻOhana, Gilbert & Friends, Tarvin Makia, Jay & Andrew Molina, Leilani’s 5, along with Tarvin Makia and Jarret Roback who organized the lineup of local artists.

Admission for this all-day event was $50 also included a Hawaiian plate lunch from Nalu’s South Shore Grill. 100% of ticket sales, monetary donations, supplies, non-perishable food items donations and proceeds from a silent auction went to the Lahaina Keiki Relief Fund stewarded through the nonprofit Toy Parade, Inc. With more than 300 guests in attendance, the benefit concert collected over $50,000.

Organizer, Ron Panzo of Nalu’s South Shore Grill extended thanks to organizers, volunteers and staff members who donated 100% of their tips to the Lahaina Keiki Relief Fund. “Everyone’s hard work and dedication to serving our community does not go unnoticed and we appreciate all the efforts made,” said Panzo.

The Lahaina Keiki Relief Fund Concert was sponsored by Nalu’s South Shore Grill, Azeka Shopping Center, Street Bikers United Maui and Lei of Aloha.