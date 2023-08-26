The nonprofit Binhi at Ani has announced the creation of a Tulong for Lahaina Fund to assist Lahaina residents.

“Tulong means help in the Tagalog and Ilokano languages,” said organization President Melen Agcolicol, who will lead the coordination. “And Binhi at Ani wanted to create a fund to help our kababayans, our fellow Filipinos, which comprise at least 40% of Lahaina town.”

The fund is designed to help residents that fall into one of three categories:

A homeowner whose principal residence was destroyed or damaged so it is uninhabitable or deemed by a government entity as unusable as a dwelling unit for health and safety reasons. Had their own business (based in a structure–bricks and mortar versus an internet based or gig business) destroyed. Had an immediate family member die as a result of the Lahaina fire.

Binhi at Ani will award $750 to those who qualify in any of the categories listed above. The deadline to apply is Sept. 30, 2023. An applicant can qualify for only one category. The amount of awards will be based on the number of donations received. If more qualified applicants apply then there are funds available, it will be based on a first come, first served basis. Depending on funds received, applications received after the due date may be considered. All applications will be reviewed by a review panel independent of Binhi at Ani’s Board of Directors. Applications may be accessed at https://binhiatani.org.

Tax deductible donations can be made in a number of ways. Checks payable to Binhi at Ani and mailed to 780 Onehee Avenue, Kahului, Hawaiʻi 96732. Through Paypal via Binhi at Ani’s website: https://binhiatani.org/donate/. Or by scanning the QR code.

For more information, contact Melen Agcolicol at 808-205-7981 or [email protected].

Binhi at Ani, which means “Seed and Harvest” is a Hawaiʻi nonprofit corporation incorporated in 1985 with a 501(c)(3) tax exempt status. Binhi at Ani operates the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center located at 780 Onehee Avenue in Kahului, which opened in 2005 and is the current site of the annual Barrio Fiesta, celebrated on Maui for the past 54 years. Binhi at Ani also awards scholarships to outstanding high school graduates and awarded a total of 25 scholarships (four at $2,000 and 21 at $1,000) in 2023.

During the pandemic, Binhi at Ani established the Bayanihan Food Distribution Program which distributed 7,834 food boxes including 8,460 plate lunches; the Bayanihan Feeding Program which has delivered 16,902 meals to kupuna; and Bakuna at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center through which 11 vaccination clinics were held.