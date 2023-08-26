Kupu and Kōkua Hawai‘i Foundation have launched the 2023-2024 Hawai‘i Youth Sustainability Challenge. (PC: Kupu Hawaiʻi)

Kupu and Kōkua Hawaiʻi Foundation have opened applications for the Hawai‘i Youth Sustainability Challenge for the 2023-24 school year. The challenge is an initiative to empower youth from across the state of Hawai‘i to create solutions to conservation and sustainability challenges in their schools and communities.

The opportunity is open to students in grades 9-12 statewide. The deadline to apply is Sept. 29.

Students can tackle conservation and sustainability challenges they identify in their schools and communities, or they can work to solve “community partner challenges,” top problems conservation organizations in Hawai‘i confront that they feel would benefit from creative solutions developed by students. Community partner challenges come from Federal, State, and community organizations.

Now in its eighth year, the Hawai‘i Youth Sustainability Challenge has awarded over $89,000 to fund 121 projects on six Hawaiian Islands to date.

“With each new cohort of HYSC students, we are continually impressed by the innovation, passion, and commitment these students have for making their schools and communities more sustainable,” says Kupu program manager, Lindsay Todd. “We can’t wait to see what this new cohort will come up with!”

Project Teams are awarded up to $1,000 based on scope and need to advance the goals of their project. Students also receive support and training. Projects commence in December 2023 and wrap up in May 2024. The Hawai‘i Youth Sustainability Challenge will be holding “Readiness Sessions” this September to help inform and prepare students interested in participating.

Readiness Session #1: “All About HYSC and Applying” will take place virtually on Sept. 6 from 5-6 p.m.

Readiness Session #2: “Community Partner Challenge Share Out” will take place virtually on September 13 from 5-6 p.m.

HYSC Office Hours will take place asynchronously during and after school hours from Sept. 18-22.

Students can register for the Readiness Sessions and apply for the Hawai‘i Youth Sustainability Challenge now at: kupuhawaii.org/hysc.