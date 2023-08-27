The Maui Nui Marine Resource Council has been working diligently with partner agencies and organizations since the wildfire to ensure vulnerable ecosystems are protected from further damage. (Photo courtesy: Maui Nui Marine Resource Council)

The Maui Nui Marine Resource Council is hosting a free webinar on Aug. 30 titled “Fire and the History and Future of Land Care in Hawai’i.” The webinar will take place at 5:30 p.m.

The area burned each year by wildfire in Hawai’i has increased significantly over the past several decades, most recently with devastating impact on Maui. This presentation uses fire science to look at the how and why the islands are experiencing this increase. It will also look at the consequences it has for Hawaiʻi’s watersheds and nearshore ecosystems, and how to move forward with proper land care for the future.

Join to hear Clay Traernicht Ph.D., extension specialist in Ecosystems and Fire, Dept. of Natural Resources and Environmental Management at University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. Attendees will be invited to share their questions at the conclusion of Dr. Trauernicht’s presentation.

Register for the webinar and receive an email reminder before the event.

The Maui Nui Marine Resource Council is ready to deploy staff to capture runoff from the “first flush” or initial discharge from burned watersheds when rains arrive. (Photo courtesy: Maui Nui Marine Resource Council)

Recovery Actions:

The Maui Nui Marine Resource Council has been working diligently with partner agencies and organizations since the wildfire to ensure vulnerable ecosystems are protected from further damage.

Water Quality Monitoring : Hui O Ka Wai Ola volunteers collected coastal water samples last week from all accessible West Maui sites. This data is critical to understand the current conditions for future comparison. Maui Nui Marine Resource Council is ramping up testing frequency and adding new sites in west side.

: Hui O Ka Wai Ola volunteers collected coastal water samples last week from all accessible West Maui sites. This data is critical to understand the current conditions for future comparison. Maui Nui Marine Resource Council is ramping up testing frequency and adding new sites in west side. Coastal Profiles : The nonprofit collected continuous data profiles of water conditions in front of Lahaina and North Kīhei this week, capturing info on turbidity, salinity, acidity, and oxygen content. This will help researchers understand changes over time in response to fire and stormwater runoff.

: The nonprofit collected continuous data profiles of water conditions in front of Lahaina and North Kīhei this week, capturing info on turbidity, salinity, acidity, and oxygen content. This will help researchers understand changes over time in response to fire and stormwater runoff. Reef and Groundwater Mapping: Maui Nui Marine Resource Council will soon be performing in-water 3D mapping of Lahaina and Kīhei’s reefs to capture imagery of current reef health to aid in recovery efforts and identify changes. The organization will also perform infrared submarine groundwater discharge mapping to help understand movement of potentially contaminated groundwater inputs.

Maui Nui Marine Resource Council will soon be performing in-water 3D mapping of Lahaina and Kīhei’s reefs to capture imagery of current reef health to aid in recovery efforts and identify changes. The organization will also perform infrared submarine groundwater discharge mapping to help understand movement of potentially contaminated groundwater inputs. First Flush Responders : The organization is prepared with baselines, and is ready to deploy staff to capture runoff from the “first flush” or initial discharge from burned watersheds when rains arrive. In coordination with partners, it will collect water and sediment samples.

: The organization is prepared with baselines, and is ready to deploy staff to capture runoff from the “first flush” or initial discharge from burned watersheds when rains arrive. In coordination with partners, it will collect water and sediment samples. Click here to donate in support of wildfire recovery efforts.

Maui Nui Marine Resource Council is searching for a container/trailer office to be the new home of the lab. (Photo courtesy: Maui Nui Marine Resource Council)

West Maui Water Lab:

The Hui O Ka Wai Ola water quality monitoring program lab was destroyed in the Lahaina fire. Maui Nui Marine Resource Council is searching for a container/trailer office to be the new home of the lab.

Anyone who has access to a container that the organization could use is asked to call 808-707-5056. Maui Nui Marine Resource Council also needs a location on the west side that would eventually have water and electric hookups.

Click here to donate in support of the West maui lab.