Police investigating possible shooting in Kīhei
Update: 7:10 a.m., Aug. 27, 2023
Maui police issued an updated road closure notice at 7:10 a.m., saying the South Kīhei Road is closed from the intersection of North Kīhei Road up until Leilani Road. Police closed the area due to an investigation into a possible shooting in the Kīhei area. An initial road closure went into effect at 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.
Previous post:
The Maui Police Department is investigating a possible shooting in the Kīhei area.
The investigation has resulted in the closure of South Kīhei Road from Uwapo Road to Leilani Road. Police issued a road closure notice at 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.
*This is a developing story. Check back for updates, which will be posted as they become available.