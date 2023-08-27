Crime Statistics

Police investigating possible shooting in Kīhei

August 27, 2023, 5:14 AM HST
* Updated August 27, 7:19 AM
Maui Now

Update: 7:10 a.m., Aug. 27, 2023

Maui police issued an updated road closure notice at 7:10 a.m., saying the South Kīhei Road is closed from the intersection of North Kīhei Road up until Leilani Road. Police closed the area due to an investigation into a possible shooting in the Kīhei area. An initial road closure went into effect at 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.

Previous post:

The Maui Police Department is investigating a possible shooting in the Kīhei area.

The investigation has resulted in the closure of South Kīhei Road from Uwapo Road to Leilani Road. Police issued a road closure notice at 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.

*This is a developing story. Check back for updates, which will be posted as they become available.

