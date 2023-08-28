Photo courtesy: Mike Sidney

The Rotary Club of Upcountry Maui will host its eighth annual golf tournament fundraiser on Sept. 9 at Pukalani Country Club to support Women Helping Women, which offers emergency shelter and programs for victims of domestic violence, and The Maui Farm, which provides safe transitional housing and farm-based, family-centered programs.

Statistics reveal that incidents of violence against women and girls occur five to eight times more often after a disaster, so the fundraiser is especially important this year in light of the recent fires in Lahaina and Upcountry.

The need for Women Helping Women and The Maui Farm’s services is likely to double.

The tournament format is an 18-hole, 4-person best-ball scramble with a shotgun start.

The fee for a single entry is $125 and $150 at the door. A two-player team pays $250 in advance, and $300 at the door.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The price of entry includes the green fee, shared cart fee, a “swag bag,” a continental breakfast package, a hot buffet lunch, snacks, water, soda, a door prize drawing ticket and an awards presentation.

Players may purchase mulligan tickets (an extra stroke allowed after a poor shot, not counted on the scorecard) for $5 a piece (limit two per player). Golfers also can purchase “grenades,” which will allow them to throw the ball for $10 each (limit one per player).

For an opportunity to move to a closer tee, purchase a “change the tee” ticket for $10 (limit one per player). Sit back and watch a golf pro drive your ball with a purchase of a “Drive by Pro” ticket at $10 (limit one per player).

A super ticket gets you two mulligans, one grenade, one Drive by Pro and one Change the Tee ticket for $35 — a $5 savings.

The top three teams will be entered into a prize drawing.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The grand prize includes dinner for four at one of Maui’s best restaurants and a round of golf in Ka‘anapali,” event chair Mary Albitz said.

Golfers will also vie for a $10,000 cash prize for the hole-in-one contest, sponsored by Maui Oral Surgery. The tournament also will include a longest-drive contest, with cash prizes for both the men’s and women’s divisions. A cash prize will also go to the winner of the Closest-to-the-Pin contest. Even the highest scoring team comes away with a prize.

For those who want to support the club’s efforts, but do not golf, ball drop tickets are five for $20 (tickets are sold in bundles of five only).

The “owner” of the ball closest to the hole wins $1,000; second prize is $500; and third prize is $250. There is also a $25 prize for the furthest from the hole. Participants need not be present to win.

Check-in and breakfast begin at 6:15 a.m. The tournament’s shotgun start begins promptly at 7 a.m. Lunch, the awards ceremony, door prize drawings and ball drop will immediately follow the tournament.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Sponsorship opportunities are still available including Title Sponsor. One of the most valuable benefits of sponsorship is the significant amount of publicity you will receive, exposing you and your business as a true supporter of Women Helping Women and The Maui Farm. Monetary and prize donations are also welcome.

Emerald sponsors: Island Sotheby’s International Realty, Navarro-Buckingham – A Limited Liability Law Company and Ulupalakua Ranch. Forest Green sponsor: Ridge to Reef Environmental.

Tee up for a good cause and help support the good work of Women Helping Women and The Maui Farm. Register for the tournament by clicking here. For more information about the rotary club, click here.

“Over 300 women and children live in our shelter every year, and we provide everything they may need — from food to clothing, and advocacy and transportation,” said Women Helping Women Executive Director Sanoe Ka‘aihue. “It’s so important that these families have a clean, safe and sound environment where they can heal. Thank you for helping us keep the shelter beautiful for our families.”

The Maui Farm Board President Beth Mathias said: “We teach essential life skills for self-sufficient living. With a focus on serving women and their children who have been impacted by family violence, homelessness, substance abuse and poverty, The Maui Farm nurtures families to develop to their full potential. The Maui Farm has compassionately served hundreds of women and keiki in its Family Strengthening Program and we are so grateful for this additional support.”

For information, to purchase ball drop tickets or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, email [email protected] or call Mary Albitz at 808-269-2445.