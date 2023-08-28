Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 3-5 4-6 4-6 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 2-4 4-6 4-6 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 06:03 AM HST. High 2.9 feet 01:39 PM HST. Sunrise 6:08 AM HST. Sunset 6:46 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 08:11 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 12:42 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 06:52 AM HST. High 3.0 feet 02:11 PM HST. Sunrise 6:09 AM HST. Sunset 6:45 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will continue to build down the island chain this morning, peak later today into tonight, then linger through Tuesday before lowering. Surf may trend back up next weekend as a small west-northwest swell arrives. For south facing shores, a modest increase is expected tonight into Tuesday as a small south-southwest swell arrives. Another tiny long-period southwest swell is possible Friday into the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the first half of the week, then trend up through the second half as the trades ramp up locally and upstream of the state. Some easterly groundswell mixed in from distant Tropical Storm Irwin will be possible this weekend, which will support an upward trend for eastern exposures.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.