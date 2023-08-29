Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 06:52 AM HST. High 3.0 feet 02:11 PM HST. Sunrise 6:09 AM HST. Sunset 6:45 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 08:35 PM HST. High 1.7 feet 01:32 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds Breezy. East winds around 15 mph,

increasing to around 25 mph in the

afternoon. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 07:37 AM HST. High 3.0 feet 02:42 PM HST. Sunrise 6:09 AM HST. Sunset 6:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will remain up today, then fade as a small south-southwest swell moves out. Later this week and upcoming weekend, an upward trend is expected as another small long- period southwest swell arrives. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will remain small this morning, then return to summertime levels later today through midweek as a small north-northwest swell eases. Surf along east facing shores will gradually trend up Wednesday through the second half of the week as the trades become strong. Expect some groundswell mixed in for the upcoming weekend from Tropical Storm Irwin tracking westward across the eastern Pacific.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.