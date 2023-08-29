Maui Surf Forecast for August 29, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:09 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:45 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds around 15 mph,
increasing to around 25 mph in the
afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:09 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:44 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along south facing shores will remain up today, then fade as a small south-southwest swell moves out. Later this week and upcoming weekend, an upward trend is expected as another small long- period southwest swell arrives. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will remain small this morning, then return to summertime levels later today through midweek as a small north-northwest swell eases. Surf along east facing shores will gradually trend up Wednesday through the second half of the week as the trades become strong. Expect some groundswell mixed in for the upcoming weekend from Tropical Storm Irwin tracking westward across the eastern Pacific.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com