Recovery efforts continue on Maui where wildfires decimated the Historic Lahaina Town in West Maui, leaving a path of destruction spanning an estimated 5.5 square miles, according to an update provided by Governor Josh Green. Multiple fires on the island were sparked on Aug. 8, and were fueled by strong winds and dry air as a hurricane passed well south of the islands. The wildfire is described as the nation’s deadliest in 100 years.

An estimated 11,010 FEMA assistance registrations have been received, with some $14.6 million in federal housing and individual assistance provided, according to the County of Maui.

According to the governor, there are more than 6,000 people now being temporarily housed in hotels and Airbnb units.

Governor Josh Green paid visits to the Upcountry and Lahaina communities on Monday and briefing the West Side on the 20 Day milestone, marking an official end to the land portion of the search and rescue operation.

FIRE UPDATE:

Olinda fire : 85% contained, 1,081 acres burned.

: 85% contained, 1,081 acres burned. Kula fire : 90% contained, 202 acres burned.

: 90% contained, 202 acres burned. Lahaina fire: 90% contained, 2,170 acres burned.

The Maui Fire Department advises the public that complete extinguishment for Upcountry fires may take an extended period of time given the large burn area and the nature of the rural terrain. Although containment percentages have not changed over recent days, MFD continues to reassure the public there are no active threats among the three ongoing fires.

FOOD, WATER and SUPPLY DISTRIBUTION / DONATIONS:

Community Emergency Response Team volunteers have been in West Maui daily since the fires to distribute food, administer first aid and provide moral support. PC: County of Maui.

Food and supplies will be distributed to West Maui residents at:

Lahaina Gateway, 325 Keawe St.: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Mobile health vehicle present.

Feed my Sheep mobile food distribution sites are set up at:

Kahului: 150 South Puʻunēnē Ave., 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays

Wailuku: Parking lot next to Living Way Church at the corner of Market and Mokuhau streets in Happy Valley, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays

Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center (fronting Ka‘ahumanu Ave. and Kane St.) will accept donations of non-perishable foods, water, and paper supplies only. Donations will be accepted on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition, the Maui Humane Society will continue to offer donated pet supplies and veterinary services at several distribution sites island-wide. Please visit mauihumanesociety.org for more.

FATALITY and SEARCH UPDATE

The community put up a memorial along the Lahaina Bypass of crosses for each person who died in the devastating Aug. 8, 2023 fire, along with yellow ribbons for those who are missing. PC: Cammy Clark (8.24.23)

There are 115 confirmed fatalities. Maui police have identified 45 individuals publicly following notification of next of kin, including two additional individuals named on Monday afternoon: Eugene Recolizado, 50, and Mark Kaminsky, 59, both of Lahaina.

Previously announced victims of the Maui wildfire disaster:

David Nuesca Jr., 59, of Lahaina

Poomaikai Losano, 28, of Lahaina

Carolyn Ono, 73, of Lahaina

Pablo Pagdilao III, 75, Lahaina

Coleen Jones, 59, Lahaina

Roxanne Ibara-Hinau, 68, Lahaina

Rogelio Mabalot, 68, Lahaina

George Hall III, 67, Kahului

Todd Nakamura, 61, Lahaina

Bernard Portabes, 75, Lahaina

Tony Takafua, 7, Lahaina

Salote Tone, 39, Lahaina

Faaoso Tone, 70, Lahaina

Maluifonua Tone, 73, Lahaina

Bette Jo Dyckman, 73, Lahaina

Rebecca Rans, 57, Lahaina

Tau Ponali, 66, Lahaina

Valerie Kauffman, 78, Lahaina

Salvador Coloma, 77, Lahaina

Carlo Tobias, 54, Lahaina

Albert Kitaguchi, 62, of Lahaina

Lynn Manibog, 74, Lahaina

Clyde Wakida, 74, Lahaina

Todd Yamafuji, 68, Lahaina

Antonia Molina, 64, Lahaina

Freeman Tam Lung, 80, Lahaina

Theresa Cook, 72, California

Joseph Schilling, 67, Lahaina

Narciso Baylosis Jr., 67, Lahaina

Vanessa Baylosis, 67, Lahaina

Douglas Gloege, 59, Lahaina

Juan Deleon, 45, Lahaina

Conchita Sagudang, 75, Lahaina

Danilo Sagudang, 55, Lahaina

Rodolfo Rocutan, 76, Lahaina

Jonathan Somaoang, 76, Lahaina

Angelita Vasquez, 88, Lahaina

Donna Gomes, 71, Lahaina

Melva Benjamin, 71, Lahaina

Virginia Dofa, 90, Lahaina

Alfredo Galinato, 79, Lahaina

Robert Dyckman, 74, Lahaina

Buddy Jantoc, 79, Lahaina

The police said that six other people have been identified, but their families have not been located and/or notified.

The FBI reports the number of unaccounted for will fluctuate as they merge lists from various sources. On Aug. 22, the agency said the unaccounted for list had the names of between 1,000 and 1,100 individuals.

On Aug. 24, Maui County officials released a list of 388 people who have been reported as unaccounted for from the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire disaster. The list was narrowed by utilizing criteria that included first and last name and a human source that provided it.

ENTRY INTO DISASTER AREAS:

At this time, there is no list allowing residents to return to the disaster area in Lahaina. There will be a coordinated effort to develop a plan for the safe return of residents. Currently, the disaster area is restricted to authorized personnel only. Dangers include ash that may contain toxic, cancer-causing chemicals with debris including broken glass, exposed electrical wires, and other objects. Unstable structures may contain hazardous materials and could collapse, causing injury. For those who can return to their properties, County officials urge all individuals to utilize Personal Protective Equipment. More recommendations regarding PPE are available here.

UNSAFE WATER ADVISORY:

The Unsafe Water Advisory remains in effect for Lahaina and Upper Kula. A new, interactive map depicting the precise location of the Unsafe Water Advisory is now available HERE.

Unsafe water map via County of Maui / Department of Water Supply.

Until further notice, residents in these areas of Lahaina and Kula should only use bottled water or potable water provided from tankers for things like drinking, brushing teeth, ice-making, and food preparation. For potable water, please bring large water containers to:

Residents in impacted areas are not able to treat the water in any way to make it safe to consume, with contaminants possibly having entered the water system.

UNACCOUNTED INDIVIDUALS

The FBI reports the number of unaccounted for will fluctuate as they merge lists from various sources. On Tuesday afternoon, the agency said the unaccounted for list had the names of between 1,000 and 1,100 individuals. On Thursday evening, county officials released a list of 388 people who have been reported as unaccounted for from the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire disaster.

If you recognize a name on the list and know the person to be safe, or have additional information that may help locate them, contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 808-566-4300 or [email protected].

Anyone wishing to report an individual who is still unaccounted for is asked to email [email protected] and provide the following information:

Person reporting: first and last name, contact information, and relationship with the unaccounted for individual.

Unaccounted individual: first and last name, age or date of birth, last known location, and last known physical address of residence.

For those seeking information regarding those who are unaccounted for, the Family Assistance Center is located at the Hyatt Regency’s Monarchy Ballroom (200 Nohea Kai Drive, Kāʻanapali). It is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you live on a neighbor island or the continental US, are the immediate family member of a person missing as the result of the Maui wildfires, and you wish to provide a DNA sample to assist, please call the FBI Honolulu Division at 808-566-4300 or email [email protected].

DNA samples are only for identification of wildfire victims and survivors, and will not be stored or used for any other purpose.

The FAC has received reports about Maui community members receiving calls from individuals or organizations claiming to be with “DNA Services.” These telephone calls are scams, and anyone receiving them should hang up immediately and report them to the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400.

TRANSPORTATION

Late-night vehicular access into Lahaina is limited to West Maui residents, first responders, and West Maui employees from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Evening roadblocks on Honoapi‘ilani Highway (Highway 30) are located at Māʻalaea and Waihe‘e. The Maui Police Department will cite and tow vehicles parked at the Lahaina Bypass, where there are no-parking signs.

SCHOOLS:

The State Department of Education will be holding two meetings on Wednesday, Aug. 30 to hear from families and community members about reopening schools. Meeting info:

Lahaina: 9-11 a.m. at Citizen Church, 4275 Hine Way

Kahului: 1-3 p.m. at Maui Arts & Cultural Center, McCoy Studio Theater, 1 Cameron Way

Four public schools in Lahaina were impacted by the wildfires and closed the morning of Aug. 8: King Kamehameha III Elementary, Princess Nahi‘ena‘ena Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate, and Lahainaluna High. The Kamehameha III campus was damaged to the point of disrepair, while the other three sustained wind damage. Central and South Maui schools have been designated as temporary school sites for impacted Lahaina students displaced by wildfire.

For DOE resources to assist those impacted by the fires, visit: bit.ly/HIDOE-West-Maui-Resources.

RESOURCE HUB: DONATION and VOLUNTEER INFORMATION:

An online, centralized hub to respond to the impacts of the Maui Wildfire Disaster is available at mauinuistrong.info. The County of Maui’s “Maui Nui Strong” site offers information on how to donate, volunteer, offer services, and locate support. Support information on the Maui Nui Strong site includes resources for Financial Assistance, Government Services, Medical Care, Mental Health Services, and more.

CALL CENTER

The State of Hawaiʻi and Maui County have launched the Maui Disaster Support Call Center. The call center can be reached at 808-727-1550 between 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, and provides a central assistance hub for community members affected by the Maui wildfires.

COMMUNITY INFORMATION BOARDS

Community information board at Kula Lodge. PC: Wendy Osher (8.29.23)

Information boards are now located throughout Maui to provide vital information to residents with limited telecommunications abilities. Look for them at these locations:

Kula Lodge Hub – 15200 Haleakala Hwy, Kula

Nāpili Market -5095 Napilihau St., Lahaina

Times Supermarket Honokowai – 3350 Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd., Lahaina

Hyatt Regency Maui – 200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina

Maui Ocean Center – 192 Māʻalaea Rd., Mā‘alaea

Safeway Kīhei – 277 Pi‘ikea Ave., Kīhei

SHELTERS

Hotel shelter locations are open around Maui, in coordination with the American Red Cross. As of Monday morning, Aug. 28, there were 4,725 people in 19 shelter locations. The current shelter locations include:

Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort – 3550 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea

Aston at Papakea Resort – 3543 Lower Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina

Aston at the Maui Banyan – 2575 S. Kīhei Rd., Kīhei

Aston Kāʻanapali Shores – 3445 Lower Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina

Aston Mahana at Kāʻanapali – 110 Kāʻanapali Shores Pl., Lahaina

Aston Maui Hill Resort – 2881 S. Kīhei Rd, Kīhei

Aston Maui Kāʻanapali Villas – 45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina

Fairmont Kea Lani – 4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea-Mākena

Honua Kai Outrigger – 130 Kai Malina Pkwy, Lahaina

Hyatt Regency Maui – 200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina

Kāʻanapali Beach Club – 104 Kāʻanapali Shores Pl, Lahaina

Maui Beach Hotel – 170 West Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului

Maui Seaside Hotel – 100 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului

Sheraton Maui Resort – 2605 Kāʻanapali Pkwy, Lahaina

Outrigger Kāʻanapali Beach Resort – 2525 Kāʻanapali Pkwy, Lahaina

Ritz Carlton – Kapalua

Royal Lahaina – 2780 Keka‘a Dr., Lahaina

The Whaler – 2481 Kāʻanapali Pkwy, Lahaina

2481 Kāʻanapali Pkwy, Lahaina Wailea Beach Resort Hotel – 3700 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea

Westin Maui – 2365 Kāʻanapali Pkwy, Lahaina

To register with FEMA for shelter or financial assistance, call 1-800-621-3362, visit disasterassistance.gov, or apply through the FEMA smartphone app. You can also visit a joint Disaster Recovery Center that operates daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College (310 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Pilina Building, Kahului).

An additional FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is open at the Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, located at 91 Pukalani St. in Makawao. Services are available daily, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

COMMUNICATIONS

The Federal Communications Commission has temporarily waived certain eligibility rules to ensure that people receiving federal disaster assistance due to the Maui fires can easily apply for and enroll in Lifeline, a federal program that helps lower the cost of phone and internet service for those in need. More information, including how to enroll, is available at https://www.lifelinesupport.org/.

POSTAL SERVICE

Vacant PO Boxes at Post Offices across Maui will be temporarily made available at no charge to Lahaina residents who lost their homes or their Lahaina Downtown Post Office PO Boxes. Qualifying residents may request their free PO Boxes at any Maui post office. The latest updates on mail service are available by calling 808-423-6000. The full story is posted here.