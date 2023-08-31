Communities across Hawaiʻi are joining in Kīpuni Aloha no Maui, a daylong vigil on Sept. 1 that centers on emotional and spiritual healing and cleansing for the great loss that so many are suffering on Maui.

Kīpuni Aloha no Maui, which means “Embrace Beloved Maui,” is a vigil rooted in Native Hawaiian practices and includes leaders from diverse faiths, sectors and backgrounds.

“The grief, hardship and suffering our people are experiencing is unimaginable,” Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said. “The comfort of pule and the unyielding aloha we have been graced with from so many have made a profound difference as we make our way through the difficult days.

“There are no words to comfort those who have lost loved ones. Coming together like this helps to ease the burden and pain, and we become a stronger community. In this Day of Prayer, as we embrace our families, trust in our faith and look to a future that calls upon our care for one another, we find the strength to carry on.”

Starting with a Native Hawaiian Sunrise Ceremony from 6 to 7:30 a.m., people can watch ceremonies taking place across the state that will be streamed in partnership with Akakū Maui Community Media, KAKU 88.5 FM, Maui Stream, ʻŌlelo, Hawaii News Now, KITV4, KHON2, Nā Leo TV, Hōʻike TV and other media partners.

On Maui, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., diverse faith-based leaders will be part of a noon ceremony at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, 310 West Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului.

Noon vigils also will be held at Ala Kukui, 4224 Hana Highway in Hana, and at Keawanui Fishpond on Molokaʻi.

A Native Hawaiian Sunset Ceremony will begin with a 2 p.m. arrival and traditional healing lomi, followed by a program starting at 5 p.m. at Kaʻanapali Golf Course, 2290 Kaʻanapali Parkway. Parking is available at Kaʻanapali Golf Course and Outrigger Kaʻanapali Beach Resort. Kaʻanapli Trolley will provide transportation to and from the sunset vigil, golf course and all Kaʻanapali resorts.

The vigil is set to occur from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Churches, hotels, businesses and other community groups are encouraged to hold their own gatherings during the day to stream the ceremonies and share them on social media.

The daylong vigil is in line with ʻAha Pule Pualu, the assembly of kumu hula and cultural practitioners for collective prayer and reflection over an anahulu, a 10-day period that started on Aug. 13 at noon in alignment with the moon. The ritual is intended for those who have perished, their beloved friends and family in mourning, and cleansing of the land.

The effort is supported by the Hawaiʻi Executive Collaborative, Gov. Josh Green, Bissen and other partners including the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.

More information is available at HawaiiSoul.org/Maui.