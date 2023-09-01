Hawaiʻi congressional delegation calls prompt additional request for $4B in supplemental disaster relief

September 1, 2023, 9:29 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

US Sen. Brian Schatz (left); US Rep. Jill Tokuda (right). PC: Wendy Osher (August 2023)

Following calls from US Senators Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) and Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawai‘i) and US Representatives Ed Case (D-Hawai‘i) and Jill Tokuda (D-Hawai‘i), President Joe Biden sent an updated request to Congress to increase the supplemental Disaster Relief Fund by $4 billion, bringing the new request total to $16 billion.

“The President said he would do whatever it takes to help to Maui, and this is a down payment on that commitment. The recovery will take significant resources, and this new request from the President will help us pass a strong disaster supplemental appropriations bill in the coming weeks,” the delegation said. 

Following the devastating fires on Maui, the delegation led calls to the Biden Administration and congressional leaders to provide additional federal funding to aid in the recovery efforts.

Rep. Jill Tokuda (HI-02) (left) and Democratic Whip Katherine Clark (MA-05) (right) discuss Maui Fires, Federal Response. PC: Wendy Osher (8.30.23). Full story HERE.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments