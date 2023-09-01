US Sen. Brian Schatz (left); US Rep. Jill Tokuda (right). PC: Wendy Osher (August 2023)

Following calls from US Senators Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) and Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawai‘i) and US Representatives Ed Case (D-Hawai‘i) and Jill Tokuda (D-Hawai‘i), President Joe Biden sent an updated request to Congress to increase the supplemental Disaster Relief Fund by $4 billion, bringing the new request total to $16 billion.

“The President said he would do whatever it takes to help to Maui, and this is a down payment on that commitment. The recovery will take significant resources, and this new request from the President will help us pass a strong disaster supplemental appropriations bill in the coming weeks,” the delegation said.

Following the devastating fires on Maui, the delegation led calls to the Biden Administration and congressional leaders to provide additional federal funding to aid in the recovery efforts.

Rep. Jill Tokuda (HI-02) (left) and Democratic Whip Katherine Clark (MA-05) (right) discuss Maui Fires, Federal Response. PC: Wendy Osher (8.30.23). Full story HERE.