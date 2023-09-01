Maui Surf Forecast for September 01, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:09 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:43 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:10 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:42 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Rough choppy surf along east facing shores will continue over the next few days as the trades remain breezy. Additionally, expect some short to medium period swell mixed in from former Tropical Cyclone (TC) Irwin through the weekend.
Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the weekend as overlapping background level long-period southerly pulses move through.
Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will trend up slightly this weekend as a small west-northwest (300-310 degree) swell arrives.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with N winds 5-10mph in the morning decreasing to less than 5mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com