Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 09:04 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 03:37 PM HST. Sunrise 6:09 AM HST. Sunset 6:43 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 09:59 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 03:55 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 09:47 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 04:00 PM HST. Sunrise 6:10 AM HST. Sunset 6:42 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Rough choppy surf along east facing shores will continue over the next few days as the trades remain breezy. Additionally, expect some short to medium period swell mixed in from former Tropical Cyclone (TC) Irwin through the weekend.

Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the weekend as overlapping background level long-period southerly pulses move through.

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will trend up slightly this weekend as a small west-northwest (300-310 degree) swell arrives.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds 5-10mph in the morning decreasing to less than 5mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.