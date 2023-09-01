Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 01, 2023

September 1, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit Janet VandenBrink










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 09:04 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 03:37 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:09 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:43 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 09:59 PM HST.




High 2.1 feet 03:55 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 09:47 AM HST.




High 2.4 feet 04:00 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:10 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:42 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Rough choppy surf along east facing shores will continue over the next few days as the trades remain breezy. Additionally, expect some short to medium period swell mixed in from former Tropical Cyclone (TC) Irwin through the weekend. 


Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the weekend as overlapping background level long-period southerly pulses move through. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will trend up slightly this weekend as a small west-northwest (300-310 degree) swell arrives. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Glassy with N winds 5-10mph in the morning decreasing to less than 5mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments