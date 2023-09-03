Artist Malorie Arisumi will offer virtual classes on Step-by-Step Acrylic Painting “Waterlilies” and Bamboo Watercolor Painting in September. PC: County of Maui

Kaunoa Senior Services is offering virtual classes for seniors ages 55 years and older in September. All classes are available online via Zoom and include:

Special Interest:

Gardening Questions Answered from 11 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Sept. 14.

The Geography of Japan from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Sept. 8.

Wellness and Fitness:

Fall Prevention Power at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 6

Stronger Bodies, Smarter Brains, Better Brains, Better Bodies (a total-body workout to improve cognitive function, overall strength, balance, and flexibility) at 9 a.m., Tuesdays, Sept. 5 to 26 (also available in-person at Kaunoa Senior Center in Spreckelsville)

Move It! Mondays at 8 a.m., Sept. 11 to 25 (also available in-person at Kaunoa Senior Center in Spreckelsville)

Stretching at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays, Sept. 5 to 26

Interval Training at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays, Sept. 6 to 27 and Fridays, Sept. 1 to 29

Low-Impact Aerobics at 9 a.m. on Thursdays, Sept. 7 to 28

Yoga – Level 1 at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Sept. 5 to Oct. 31 (except Oct. 10) (also available in-person at Kaunoa Senior Center in Spreckelsville)

Core and Restore at 10:30 a.m., Sept. 6 to Oct. 25 (except Oct. 11)

Dance:

Line Dancing Beginners – Improver Level at 12:30 p.m., Mondays, Sept. 11 to Oct. 30 (except Oct. 9) (also available in-person at Kaunoa Senior Center in Spreckelsville)

Intermediate Line Dancing at 9 a.m., Thursdays, Sept. 7 to Oct. 26 (except Oct. 12) (also available in-person at Kaunoa Senior Center in Spreckelsville)

Art Favorites:

Bamboo Watercolor Painting from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Mondays, Sept. 11 to 25

Step-by-Step Acrylic Painting “Waterlilies” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Wednesdays, Sept. 13 and 20

For class descriptions and to register, call 808-270-7308, option 3. Signed waivers are required for exercise classes. Pre-registration is required for in-person classes. To sign up to receive Kaunoa’s newsletter, please visit http://mauicounty.gov/thebestyears.

Kaunoa Senior Services is a division of the County of Maui’s Department of Housing and Human Concerns.