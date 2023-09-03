Kaunoa Senior Services announces virtual classes in September
Kaunoa Senior Services is offering virtual classes for seniors ages 55 years and older in September. All classes are available online via Zoom and include:
Special Interest:
- Gardening Questions Answered from 11 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Sept. 14.
- The Geography of Japan from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Sept. 8.
Wellness and Fitness:
- Fall Prevention Power at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 6
- Stronger Bodies, Smarter Brains, Better Brains, Better Bodies (a total-body workout to improve cognitive function, overall strength, balance, and flexibility) at 9 a.m., Tuesdays, Sept. 5 to 26 (also available in-person at Kaunoa Senior Center in Spreckelsville)
- Move It! Mondays at 8 a.m., Sept. 11 to 25 (also available in-person at Kaunoa Senior Center in Spreckelsville)
- Stretching at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays, Sept. 5 to 26
- Interval Training at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays, Sept. 6 to 27 and Fridays, Sept. 1 to 29
- Low-Impact Aerobics at 9 a.m. on Thursdays, Sept. 7 to 28
- Yoga – Level 1 at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Sept. 5 to Oct. 31 (except Oct. 10) (also available in-person at Kaunoa Senior Center in Spreckelsville)
- Core and Restore at 10:30 a.m., Sept. 6 to Oct. 25 (except Oct. 11)
Dance:
- Line Dancing Beginners – Improver Level at 12:30 p.m., Mondays, Sept. 11 to Oct. 30 (except Oct. 9) (also available in-person at Kaunoa Senior Center in Spreckelsville)
- Intermediate Line Dancing at 9 a.m., Thursdays, Sept. 7 to Oct. 26 (except Oct. 12) (also available in-person at Kaunoa Senior Center in Spreckelsville)
Art Favorites:
- Bamboo Watercolor Painting from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Mondays, Sept. 11 to 25
- Step-by-Step Acrylic Painting “Waterlilies” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Wednesdays, Sept. 13 and 20
For class descriptions and to register, call 808-270-7308, option 3. Signed waivers are required for exercise classes. Pre-registration is required for in-person classes. To sign up to receive Kaunoa’s newsletter, please visit http://mauicounty.gov/thebestyears.
Kaunoa Senior Services is a division of the County of Maui’s Department of Housing and Human Concerns.