Lahaina Bypass. PC: Wendy Osher. (8.28.23)

Restrictions for late-night vehicular access into West Maui via Honoapiʻilani Highway have been lifted. The Maui Police Department will continue to cite and tow vehicles parked at the Lahaina Bypass, where no-parking signs are posted.

The impact zone remains off-limits, as stated in the second emergency proclamation signed on Aug. 8, 2023, by Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen.

Motorists are asked to remain vigilant while traveling within the area.

Lahaina Bypass. PC: Wendy Osher. (8.28.23)

Lahaina Bypass. PC: Wendy Osher. (8.28.23)