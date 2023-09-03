Restriction lifted for late night access to Lahaina via Honoapiʻilani Highway
Restrictions for late-night vehicular access into West Maui via Honoapiʻilani Highway have been lifted. The Maui Police Department will continue to cite and tow vehicles parked at the Lahaina Bypass, where no-parking signs are posted.
The impact zone remains off-limits, as stated in the second emergency proclamation signed on Aug. 8, 2023, by Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen.
Motorists are asked to remain vigilant while traveling within the area.
